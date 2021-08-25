Raycom Technologies Launches 'Everything as a Service' in Ghana, Powered By Avaya OneCloud™ Experience Platform

- 'Everything as a Service' already providing value to Vodafone Ghana and GCB Bank.

ACCRA, Ghana, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raycom Technologies, a leading ICT provider, has launched 'Everything as a Service', a transformational offering that delivers cloud-based Unified Communications and Contact Center services powered by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) across Ghana.

The offering, which equips Ghanaian businesses to contend with fast-moving digital transformation requirements, is already providing value for leading organizations in the country, including Vodafone Ghana and GCB.

"We need to be flexible enough to add agent capacity at times of peak demand; flexible enough to enable agents to work from anywhere at times of reduced travel; and flexible enough to quickly spool up new services that will add value to the customer journey. RayCom and Avaya have given us this flexibility with 'Everything as a Service'," said Mildred Abbey, BSS Manager at Vodafone Ghana.

GCB Bank, meanwhile, is leveraging 'Everything as a Service' to create a unified communications environment, which standardizes the customer and employee experience and puts subject-matter experts at the heart of the customer experience.

"When our customers contact us, they expect timely information and action, and we want to leverage our experts to enable this. We are unifying the technology through which both our customers and employees communicate to make it easier for front-line agents to get the support and insights they need when dealing with customer requests. 'Everything as a Service' has helped us to quickly roll out the advanced technologies needed to realize this vision, where anyone at the company can solve customer challenges," said Muniru Muktar, Head - Customer Service at GCB.

'Everything as a Service' leverages Avaya OneCloud, an AI-powered experience platform that includes CCaaS, UCaaS and CPaaS, and which completely redefines how organizations empower an on-demand workforce to deliver optimal experiences for today's "everything customer."

"Everything as a Service provides the agility for organizations to scale their communications technology deployments as they need, add new features and functionalities with ease, and benefit from predictable pricing models," said Ben Atitsogbui, Solution Consultant & CEO at RayCom Technologies.

Fadi Hani, Vice President – Middle East, Africa & Turkey, Avaya, said: "This significant agreement with Raycom Technologies meets our joint customers' demands for greater flexibility and faster time to market as they aggressively pursue their digital transformation strategies."

Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

Contact:

Hazem Beshr:

+97150 260 1541

Related Links

https://www.avaya.com



SOURCE Avaya