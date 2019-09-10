RavenPack Automates the Detection of Key Relationships Across the Supply Chain and Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its commitment to making Artificial Intelligence practical for quantitative and fundamental investors that are looking for alpha, RavenPack today announced a new service that automates finding relationships between securities and market-moving events. The new "RavenPack Connections" tool is the latest innovation to expose business relationships and interconnections among thousands of entities including companies, organizations, and key business and political figures affecting capital markets.

The new RavenPack service reveals complex networks including those of companies' key customers, suppliers, competitors, and partners, collected from news, regulatory filings, and other content available on the web. RavenPack Connections allows researchers to discover interesting themes, actionable ideas, and to develop unique investment strategies.

By identifying connections gaining intensity in the news, RavenPack can help determine the downstream impact of changes in a relationship graph and understand the opportunities and risks caused by business, economic, and geopolitical events. With this new tool, RavenPack supports real-time research on business relationships, supply chains, and geographic risk exposure. Users can identify connections between politicians and companies, adverse events affecting customers or their suppliers, and macroeconomic and geopolitical events affecting markets, among other key relationships.

"Finding hidden relationships of stocks, bonds, and other securities by connecting the underlying causes of their price movements can generate superior returns," says Armando Gonzalez, CEO of RavenPack. "The new RavenPack tool enables analysts to make connections and identify patterns across billions of data points in real-time - something that is currently not possible with other services."

RavenPack Connections will be first showcased at the company's annual Research Symposium taking place at Convene in New York City on September 10th, 2019.

