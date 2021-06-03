Rapyd Launches a Venture Arm to Propel Digital Commerce and Payment Innovation Globally

Rapyd Ventures to provide capital, strategic advice, and collaboration opportunities to accelerate growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and SINGAPORE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapyd , a global Fintech-as-a-Service company, announced today the launch of Rapyd Ventures, its new venture arm that will focus on investing in early and growth stage businesses that are delivering the next wave of financial services innovation. Rapyd Ventures will be led by Joel Yarbrough, MD of Rapyd Ventures and Rapyd's VP of Asia Pacific.

Joel Yarbrough, MD of Rapyd Ventures and Rapyd’s VP of Asia Pacific, will lead Ventures as it invests in businesses that are delivering the next wave of financial services innovation

Rapyd Ventures will largely work with startups after their Seed round and through Series B funding that have unique market and customer insights and are expanding on existing market traction. In addition to capital, Rapyd Ventures will provide access to its extensive Fintech-as-a-Service capabilities and network of partners, offering startups strategic advice and giving them opportunities to move faster, expand more quickly, and accelerate their growth.

The venture arm will look at two types of projects:

Capability providers delivering core infrastructure in areas where the market is going, including identity and risk management, faster and more seamless money movement and embedded financial services;

End-user platforms that are directly providing innovative financial services to consumers and businesses around the world.

"The innovations that we are seeing in the payments industry are not evenly distributed. We believe we have a mission and responsibility to support companies building both the infrastructure for next generation financial services, as well as innovators building on top of these new capabilities around the world, and to accelerate their development," said Arik Shtilman, CEO and co-founder of Rapyd. "Joel's intimate understanding of the global Tech industry and his vast insight and experience in payment technology makes him the ideal person to lead our new venture arm. He knows where the industry is headed and how to build the technology necessary to get there. Just as he has pushed Rapyd forward, we are confident he can do the same for others in this space and the entire digital commerce ecosystem."

"We are engaging with entrepreneurs around the world to create the enabling infrastructure for next-generation financial services and bring to the market new fintech products that create opportunities for individuals, small, and large businesses to transact with lower friction, more quickly, safely, and in new ways," said Joel Yarbrough, MD of Rapyd Ventures and VP of Asia Pacific. "We believe that 'FinTech' will be built into all types of services, and we want to help bring to life a network of innovators and a rich set of new payment, identity, open banking, and embedded finance capabilities to make it happen."

About Rapyd

Rapyd is the fastest way to power local payments anywhere in the world, enabling companies across the globe to access markets quicker than ever before. By utilizing Rapyd's unparalleled payments network and Fintech-as-a-Service platform, businesses and consumers can engage in local and cross-border transactions in any market. The Rapyd platform is unifying fragmented payment systems worldwide by bringing together 900-plus payment methods in over 100 countries. Rapyd's investors include Stripe, General Catalyst, Oak HC/FT, Coatue, Tiger Global, Durable Capital, Target Global, and Tal Capital. To learn more about the company that is accelerating the Fintech-as-a-Service revolution, visit www.rapyd.net , read our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

