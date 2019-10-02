Rapiscan® Systems to Showcase Advanced Security Systems at Inter Airport Europe 2019

TORRANCE, California, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapiscan® Systems , a leading global supplier of security inspection technologies, is exhibiting at this year's Inter Airport Europe 2019, demonstrating leading screening technology and airport security excellence with its state-of-the-art products on Stand 684 (Hall B6) 8th – 11th October 2019, Munich Trade Fair, Germany.

Following the UK Government's recent mandate requiring all airports to introduce 3D cabin baggage screening by December 2022, Rapiscan Systems will showcase its elite aviation security range for exceptional image and threat detection, including:

the 920CT 3D image screening system for cabin baggage

3D image screening system for cabin baggage the TRS™ Tray Return System

the Itemiser® 4DX for highly selective and sensitive narcotic and explosive detection

the RTT®110 for high-speed hold baggage screening and air cargo

Computed tomography (CT) scanners produce a detailed 3D image of a bags contents, providing more detail than traditional X-ray. Rapiscan's 920CT offers 360-degree display, the highest resolution 3D imaging, and is built on cutting-edge checkpoint security technology.

Vital to improving airport security and threat identification accuracy, expert screening systems can also help to increase airport operational efficiency. Designed to make inspection easier and faster, the 920CT can easily integrate with Rapiscan Systems automated tray return system, TRS™.

Both the 920CT and TRS™ will be demonstrated on stand B6 684. Together, they create a seamless experience, strengthen security, and improve passenger throughput and staffing efficiency.

Also on display at Inter Airport 2019 will be Rapiscan's aviation-approved explosives and narcotics detector, the Itemiser® 4DX, and the RTT®110 hold baggage screening system operator display

The Itemiser® 4DX boasts a portable ergonomic desktop design and is deployed at airports across Europe and worldwide.

The RTT® 110 employs a patented solid-state approach to high-resolution 3D imaging. Its unique design allows the efficient inspection of hold baggage and air cargo. The RTT®110 has passed the European Civil Aviation Conference's (ECAC) HBS EDS Standard 3 threat detection requirement and has been deployed by numerous airports and air logistics providers.

Mal Maginnis, President of Rapiscan Systems said, "Our solutions keep customers at the forefront of industry performance with the latest technology and innovative solutions. With the new mandate requiring UK airports to be up-to-date by 2022, exhibiting at Inter Airport is a great opportunity for us to help airports comply with the new order and make a smooth transition."

