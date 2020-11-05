Rapid Industrialization and Extensive Influence across Diverse End-Users to Add Extra Stars of Growth to Chlorinated Paraffins Market Between 2019 and 2027: TMR

- The utilization of chlorinated paraffins as an additive to diverse plastic products and metalworking fluid may bring tremendous growth prospects for the chlorinated paraffins market

- Based on the various growth factors related to the chlorinated paraffins market, TMR predicts it to expand at a CAGR of 3.5 percent during 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chlorinated paraffins market may invite promising growth opportunities across the forecast period of 2019-2027 on the account of the overwhelming demand across products with PVC content such as tubes, wires, cables, pipes, and sheets.

Chlorinated paraffins are synthetic chemicals manufactured through chlorination of diverse carbon chain lengths. They also improve water and chemical resistance. All these aspects benefit the chlorinated paraffins market greatly.

The overwhelming demand for long and medium-chain chlorinated paraffin in a plethora of applications such as vessels, marine paints, swimming pools, and industrial flooring will bring exponential growth opportunities for the chlorinated paraffins market. Burgeoning usage of flame retardants across diverse end-users such as building and construction, electronics, paints and coatings, etc. will assist in increasing the growth rate of the chlorinated paraffins market.

An exhaustive study conducted by the researchers at Transparency Market Research decodes that the global chlorinated paraffins market to expand at a CAGR of 3.5 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027.

The properties of chlorinated paraffins such as non-flammability, great stability, full compatibility, low volatility, anti-moisture, and others make it one of the preferred choices among a large number of end-users. The cost-effectiveness of chlorinated paraffins may also invite good growth opportunities through the forecast period.

Chlorinated Paraffins Market: Key Revelations

On the basis of volume, m-grade was the leading product segment and accounted for more than 55 percent share in 2018

In the applications category, metalworking fluids was a dominant segment and held over 35 percent share in 2018

The plastic additives segment may gain rapid growth and acquire a dominant position in terms of application across the assessment period of 2019-2027

Asia Pacific held a share of more than 55 percent in terms of geographical growth in 2018

Asia Pacific may maintain the same dominance throughout the forecast period of 2019-2027

may maintain the same dominance throughout the forecast period of 2019-2027 North America and Europe expect a low growth turnover across the assessment period

and expect a low growth turnover across the assessment period The Middle East and Africa may record moderate growth

Chlorinated Paraffins Market: Growth Accelerators

The prospering PVC and metalworking industry coupled with the rising industrialization across various regions may bring immense growth prospects for the chlorinated paraffins market.

The extensive use of chlorinated paraffins in the flame retardant industry may bring expansive growth prospects for the chlorinated paraffins market

Rising disposable income and rapid urbanization are also helping in escalating the growth rate of the chlorinated paraffins market

The utilization of chlorinated paraffins to enhance the flexibility of materials may serve as a great growth generator

Chlorinated Paraffins Market: Growth Restraints

The heightening awareness about environmental concerns and bio-based products may restrain the growth of the chlorinated paraffins market to a certain extent. Stringent regulations by the governments of various countries may also dampen the growth prospects of the chlorinated paraffins market. Furthermore, the ubiquitous availability of alternatives may destabilize the chlorinated paraffins market.

Some well-entrenched players in the chlorinated paraffins market are Caffaro Industrie S.p.A., INOVYN, Leuna Tenside GmbH, JSC Kaustik, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Dover Chemical Corporation, Qualice, LLC, Química Del Cinca, Altair Chimica SpA, Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc, and Caffaro Industrie S.p.A.

Chlorinated Paraffins Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

L-grade

A1 (<40%)



A2 (40­­%–70%)



A3 (>70%)

M-grade

B1 (<40%)



B2 (40%–70%)



B3 (>70%)

H-grade

C1 (<40%)



C2 (40%–70%)



C3 (>70%)

By Application

Lubricating Additives

Plastic Additives

Rubber Paints

Metalworking Fluids

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

