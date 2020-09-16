Raphael Heynold joins Partners Capital

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP, the $32 billion global outsourced investment office, announces that Raphael Heynold has joined as a Managing Director in their London office

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raphael joins from HSBC where he was the Global Head of the Institutional Private Client Group since 2011. Prior to that he spent over 16 years at Goldman Sachs in London and Asia in the Financial Institutions Group in the Investment Banking Division, as well as in the Investment Management Division.

The hire follows an announcement from new CEO, Arjun Raghavan, in July that the firm will focus on strengthening its senior leadership team by adding specialists who bring deep domain knowledge in specific areas.