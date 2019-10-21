Rangle Expands Its Netherlands Team With a New Managing Director and Client Partner

Rangle opened its Amsterdam branch in April 2019. Since then, the firm has recruited a number of new employees. The arrival of Bals and Van den Dries strengthens Rangle's position within EMEA.

Tom Bals has more than fifteen years' experience in leading, building and expanding agencies working in digital, design and marketing. Prior to agency life, he held diverse leadership roles with regional and worldwide responsibilities. He proved his abilities as a visionary at the intersection of strategy, design and technology, combined with a people-oriented approach. Tom worked with EY, frog design, Verizon and IKEA.

Frenske van den Dries has more than ten years' experience managing within corporations. She's delivered on complex initiatives in the areas of marketing and business development. Her most recent role was Strategic Account Manager at Johnson & Johnson Medical. Previously, Frenske worked as Business Development Manager and Global Account Manager at PwC in the Netherlands and Switzerland. In her role at Rangle, she is in charge of Client Relationships, as well as several related areas.

Rangle, which was founded in Toronto, Canada, is recognized as a leader in the development of mobile and web applications. The team are experts in Angular, React and Vue Java Script. Rangle helps businesses in strategy design, development, end-to-end implementation and Agile consulting. The company has a broad base in the retail, financial and healthcare sectors.

The expansion into EMEA is part of Rangle's strategy to be closer to its customers. The new office in Amsterdam is responsible for developing European customer relationships and setting up a European strategy.

