Ramco Systems strengthens its presence in the Middle East

DOHA, Qatar and CHENNAI, India, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global enterprise software company Ramco Systems announced the opening of its wholly owned subsidiary in Qatar, to support and transform the region's business houses and MNCs in the area of ERP, HR, and payroll. Located in Doha, the subsidiary was inaugurated by Her Excellency, Mrs. Angeline Premalatha, Embassy of India.

Her Excellency, Mrs. Angeline Premalatha, Embassy of India (C) along with Rohan Raghunath (R), Regional Head - Middle East & Africa and the Ramco Systems team, at the inauguration of Ramco’s new office in Doha, Qatar

As one of the fastest growing countries in the Middle East, Qatar presents a wealth of opportunities for Ramco to further strengthen its position as a key enterprise software provider. The expansion into Qatar will enable Ramco to not only better serve its existing clientele, but also empower other local enterprises embrace digital transformation and derive significant business benefits.

By establishing a local presence, Ramco aims to meet the growing demand for its enterprise solutions in the region. These cutting-edge solutions will enable businesses to transform their operations, improve efficiency and elevate their employee experience through a single standardized platform.

Sandesh Bilagi, Chief Operating Officer, Ramco Systems, said, "Qatar is emerging as one of the leading countries in the world in new technology adoption, innovation and digital transformation. The opening of our new office in Qatar is an exciting milestone for Ramco. We believe that our innovative solutions will empower businesses in Qatar and across the region, to achieve their objectives and scale to newer heights."

"Ramco's commitment to innovation and operational excellence along with its customer-first approach will remain at the core of its operations in Qatar. The company is dedicated to providing comprehensive support and localized expertise to its clients, ensuring their success in adopting Ramco's solutions. With the inauguration of the new office, Ramco looks forward to building long-lasting partnerships, contributing to the economic growth of Qatar and making a positive impact in the region," added Bilagi.

Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace.

