Ramadan Kareem with Rockit™ apple

Rockit Market Manager for the Middle East, Ziad El Chawa, says the holy month of Ramadan, which is observed during April, is a time for families and friends to gather. Many offer gifts as a reflection of the generosity which is a hallmark of this most sacred month.

"With fasting occurring between sunrise and sunset, Rockit™ apples are a popular option among families to fuel them through their fast," says Ziad. "A three-day Eid Al Fitr occurs at the end of this holy month, which is also the perfect opportunity to enjoy Rockit's delicious, crisp and juicy apples."

He says the creative interpretation of Ramadan by Dina – a depiction of a modern Muslim family against a night sky background – encourages purchasers to "give a little goodness" with Rockit. "We loved the instant appeal of this artwork – it's fresh, contemporary and colourful which really stands out in store and across our digital channels."

General Manager Global Sales, Mark Pay, says Rockit™ apples have been growing in popularity within Middle Eastern countries – sold in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait – with the Ramadan campaign looking set to boost awareness further.

"Sales are certainly surging within this high growth market," he says. "We were up 47% on the previous year in 2021, and orders for the 2022 season are already exceeding our expectations."

"It's exciting to see millions of nutrition-driven consumers choosing Rockit, as well as an ever-increasing family of retailers, who see the uptake and want to be part of the magic. We believe our themed boxes, available until 2 May, will fly out the door, as families take this time to be grateful, express generosity and enjoy the company of those closest to them."

Alongside the eye-catching themed box displays in store, Rockit's Global Digital Manager, Annabel Hall, says Ramadan is being celebrated with extensive online activity.

"We've worked hard with our partner, Amplify marketing agency, to create engaging content aimed at keeping consumers fit and healthy during the festival, including collaborations with 10 high profile social media influencers, children's activities, traditional recipes – with a Rockit spin – to download, along with activity driving consumers to local retailer e-commerce platforms."

"It's a really significant time of year for our Muslim consumers in the Middle East, as well as parts of southeast Asia, and through this localised content and activity, we're expecting an excellent response and strong engagement."

www.rockitapple.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800800/Rockit_Global.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800801/Rockit_Global_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Rockit™ Global