Raise a toast to World Gin Day this Saturday with NEW creative twists on the classic G&T by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
11 Jun, 2022, 08:15 BST
LONDON, June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate World Gin Day this Saturday with a new, seasonal selection of creative gin cocktails bursting with flavour from the ever growing portfolio of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gins; the new Bombay Citron Pressé, Bombay Bramble and the iconic Bombay Sapphire.
Whether you plan on lunching in the sun with a creative twist on a zesty G&T, entertaining guests and serving a summer berry favourite or toasting to the popular taste of summer with an elderflower cocktail, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has something for you.
To extend the World Gin Day celebrations, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has partnered with London art studio MasterPeace to curate an event series running throughout June – The Art of Surprise. Each class focusses on a surprise artform inspired by each flavour of gin and ticket holders will get a chance to spin on the 'Ginspiration Wheel' to determine their tipple on arrival! Tickets available from MasterPeace for £22.
World Gin Day offers the perfect chance to explore and get creative with the stunning selection of gin available from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.
A G&T twist for lunch in the sun…
Bombay Sapphire Saint Clements
Ingredients:
- 50ml Bombay Citron Pressé
- 25ml Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
- 100ml Fever-Tree Clementine Tonic Water – Chilled
Garnish:
- 1 Lemon Wedge
- 1 Large Lemon Thyme Sprig – Freshly awoken
Glassware:
- Highball Glass
Method:
- Squeeze and drop in the lemon wedge into a highball glass
- Measure and pour in Bombay Citron Pressé
- Cut and squeeze an orange, measure then pour in the cut orange juice. Swirl well to mix
- Fully fill the glass with cubed ice. Stir well to chill and combine
- Top up the G&T twist with chilled clementine tonic then gently fold / stir to incorporate
- Finally, garnish with a freshly awoken lemon thyme sprig to the top of the G&T twist
A G&T twist for a friend's get-together
Honey Berry Bramble
Ingredients:
- 50ml Bombay Bramble
- 15ml Honey syrup (your favorite local honey mixed 1:1 with hot water)
- 100ml Fever-Tree Rhubarb & Raspberry Tonic Water – chilled
Garnish:
- 1 Lemon wheel
- 1 Large basil sprig
Glassware:
- Large red wine glass
Method:
- Add the lemon wheel into a large wine glass
- Measure and pour in the honey syrup and Bombay Bramble. Swirl well to mix
- Add loads of cubed ice to the glass then stir well to combine
- Top up the G&T twist with chilled Rhubarb & Raspberry tonic then gently fold/ stir to incorporate
- Finally, garnish with a large basil sprig to the top of the G&T twist
G&T twist for a British garden party
Bombay Sapphire Garden G&T Twist
Ingredients:
- 50ml Bombay Sapphire
- 15ml St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- 100ml Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic Water – chilled
Garnish:
- 1 Long cucumber ribbon
- 1 Lemon wedge – gently squeezed
- 1 Large mint sprig – freshly awoken
Glassware:
- Jam Jar
Method:
- Squeeze and drop in 1 lemon wedge into a large jam jar
- Measure and pour in the elderflower liqueur and Bombay Sapphire. Swirl well to mix
- Add the cucumber ribbon and loads of cubed ice. Stir well to combine
- Top up the G&T twist with chilled elderflower tonic then gently fold/ stir to incorporate
- Finally, garnish with a freshly awoken large mint sprig to the top of the G&T twist
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837238/Bombay_Sapphire_Saint_Clements.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837239/Honey_Berry_Bramble.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837237/Bombay_Sapphire_Garden_GT_Twist.jpg
SOURCE Bombay Sapphire
Share this article