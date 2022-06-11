Raise a toast to World Gin Day this Saturday with NEW creative twists on the classic G&T by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

LONDON, June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate World Gin Day this Saturday with a new, seasonal selection of creative gin cocktails bursting with flavour from the ever growing portfolio of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gins; the new Bombay Citron Pressé, Bombay Bramble and the iconic Bombay Sapphire.

