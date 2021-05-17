Rainwear Market Size Poised To Expand At 6.4% CAGR By 2028, Owing To Rising Brand Recognition & increasing Working-Class Population Globally | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Rainwear Market size is expected to reach USD 1.46 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

What are Key Factors Driving the Rainwear Market?

An increase in brand recognition and arising working-class population in emerging economies, including China, are driving the market. Moreover, busy lifestyles and growing safety awareness among individuals are expected to expand the scope of clothing for protection during the rainy season.

Rainwear is considered to be an important accessory in the fashion world, thereby driving the market over the forecast period. The major factors responsible for market growth are increased disposable income in developing economies and increasing product demand. Furthermore, the availability of such products through online and offline platforms is the other factor contributing to market growth.

Rain jackets held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2020. It is the most preferred choice of customers globally. The demand for rain jackets is projected to be high in the future due to the increasing number of working professionals. In addition, changing climatic conditions and increasing urbanization are driving the demand for rain jackets. This is anticipated to drive the segment over the forecast period.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Rainwear Market" Report 2028.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 35.0% in 2020 due to the high purchasing power of the consumers in the U.S. and Canada. As the North American market presents attractive opportunities for the consumer goods sector, it is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing purchasing power of the consumers in this region is driving the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the rising demand for rainwear in China and India.

Key Questions Answered in the Rainwear Market Report:

Which Region to Show Fastest Growth Rate From 2021 to 2028?

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growing trend of rainwear in countries, including China and India.

Why Rain Jacket Segment Captured the Largest Market Share by 2020?

By product, rain jacket captured the largest share of greater than 35.0% in 2020 owing to the increasing working women population at the global level.

Why the Online Distribution Channel of the Rainwear Market Holds the Largest Share in 2020?

Online distribution channel held the largest share of more than 69.0% in 2020 due to the easy availability of product and ease in comparing features.

What Key Strategies are Adopted by Key Companies for Rainwear Market Growth?

The establishment of partnerships to undergo sustainable developments and new product launches are some of the strategies utilized by industry participants to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Browse 85 page research report with TOC on "Global Rainwear Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-rainwear-market

Million Insights has segmented the global rainwear market on the basis of product, material, distribution channel, and region:

Rainwear Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Jacket



Suit



Pant



Others

Rainwear Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Nylon



Polyester



Vinyl



Others

Rainwear Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Online



Offline

Rainwear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Rainwear Market

Fox Umbrellas Ltd.



Prince Rainwear Pvt. Ltd.



The North Face



Patagonia



Black Diamond Equipment



Prince Rainwear Pvt. Ltd.



Wildcraft



NZ Seasonal Wear Private Limited



Stutterheim

Explore the Latest Market Research Reports by Million Insights:

3D Cell Culture Market - With reference to the report published, the global 3d cell culture market was prized by USD 1.5 billion in 2020. It is estimated to witness 10.7% CAGR during the period of the forecast.

in 2020. It is estimated to witness 10.7% CAGR during the period of the forecast. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market - In connection with the report published, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market was prized by USD 187.76 billion in 2020. It is estimated to witness 6.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020. It is estimated to witness 6.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Pea Protein Market - With reference to the report published, the global pea protein market was prized by USD 213.1 million in 2020. It is estimated to witness 12.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020. It is estimated to witness 12.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Inkjet Coders Market - The global inkjet coders market size was valued USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and expected to register 5.1% growth rate during the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2025. The demand for inkjet coders is increasing due to the rising emphasis on product traceability, anti-counterfeiting policies along with strict regulations.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights