Radome Market Size to Reach US$ 1.6 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Radome Market by Application Type (Ground-Based Radome [Telecom Tower, Air Traffic Control, Air Defense Radome, and Ground Vehicles], Airborne Radome [Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, and UAV], and Shipboard Radome [Commercial Ships and Military Ships]), by Offering Type (Radome Body [Nose Radome, SATCOM Radome, and Others] [Glass Fiber Radome, Quartz Fiber Radome, and Others], Accessories, and Services), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis (2020-2025).

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the radome market over the trend period of 2014 to 2019 and the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Radome Market: Highlights

A radome is one of the pith systems of an aircraft as it is designed to protect the antenna system from harsh environments, preserve aerodynamics of a vehicle, provide lightning strike protection, and maintain stealthy attributes. Composites have been the perennial choice of materials over the years as these materials are transparent and interfere with signals much less than other materials.

The next five years for the radome market remain vigorous with impressive growth opportunities for the market participants across regions. It is expected that the radome market will continue to blossom at a healthy pace and will reach an estimated value of US$ 1.6 billion by 2025. Organic growth of the aerospace industry remains the prime growth driver of the market. Surging commercial and regional aircraft production to support rising air passenger traffic, introduction of fuel-efficient variants of the best-selling aircraft programs (B777x, A320neo, etc.), and upcoming aircraft programs (COMAC C919, Irkut MC21, etc.) are creating a healthy demand for airborne radomes.

Based on the offering type, the market is segmented as radome body, accessories, and services. Radome body is further bifurcated based on the material type glass fiber radome, quartz fiber radome, and other radomes; structure type as solid laminate, sandwich construction, and others; and as radome type as nose radome, SATCOM radome, and others. Radome body is likely to maintain its unassailable dominance in years to come, whereas services are likely to witness the highest growth.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as ground-based radome, airborne radome, and shipboard radome. The ground-based radome market is further segmented into telecom tower, Air Traffic Control (ATC), air defense radome, and ground vehicle. Similarly, the airborne radome market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, helicopter, and UAV and the shipborne radome market into commercial ships and military ships. Airborne radome is likely to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market in the coming five years. In airborne radome, commercial aircraft is anticipated to remain the growth engine in the foreseen future. UAV, a relatively small segment, is expected to generate impressive growth opportunities for the market participants in the coming years, mainly governed by the USA.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the North American radome market. Most of the major radome manufacturers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of the OEMs targeting their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Asia-Pacific is likely to depict the highest growth during the forecast period. The region is likely to remain the most eye-catching market in the foreseeable future, mainly driven by the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China for B737, A320, and A330 aircraft programs. Upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), rising aircraft fleet size, and increasing military spending by countries such as China and India further assure the region's attractiveness in the long haul.

Key players in the market are General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Meggitt Plc, Airbus SE, L3 Essco, Cobham plc, FACC AG, CPI International Holding, Jenoptik AG, Kaman Corporation, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nordam LLC, and Royal DSM. Innovations in radome's shape and design, development in materials, execution of mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations with OEMs for the joint development of radome are some of the strategies adopted by the major players in order to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the radome market and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

Radome Market, By Application Type

Ground-based Radome

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Platform Type Analysis: Telecom Tower, Air Traffic Control (ATC), Air Defense Radome, and Ground Vehicles

Airborne Radome

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Platform Type Analysis: Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopter, and UAVs

Shipboard Radome

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Platform Type Analysis: Commercial Ships and Military Ships

Radome Market, By Offering Type

Radome Body

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Body by Structure Type: Sandwich Laminate, Solid Laminate, and Others



Body by Radome Type: Nose Radome, Satcom Radome, and Others



Body by Material Type: Glass Fiber-based Radome, Quartz-based Radome, and Other Radomes

Radome Accessories (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Radome Services (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Radome Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Regional Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

