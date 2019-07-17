Radiflow Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Elevating Customer Experience through its iSID Detection and Analysis Platform

"Radiflow's iSID detection and analysis platform supports passive monitoring of networks to identify changes in topology and behaviour. It presents a logical map of all building systems, allowing the user to view interdependencies and data flow between devices," said Swetha R K, ICT, Frost & Sullivan. "It also enables enterprises to implement a targeted IT/OT security solution at a fraction of the cost. The iSID platform builds a baseline of normal operations during the initial implementation and uses it as a benchmark to detect anomalies. It employs multiple security engines pertaining to each type of network activity to detect anomalies such as behaviour, network topology, task policy, and M2M policy."

Radiflow has put in place a strong OT-managed security service providers (MSSPs) partnership strategy, which starts at the product level. After the self-learning period, when the iSID platform establishes the baseline network topology model, the MSSP begins monitoring the network for deviations. Radiflow deploys smart collectors at each remote site to collect network data from devices and feed them into the central iSID platform using port mirroring. This helps enterprises monitor multiple buildings in a central security operations center (SOC), either on premise or by a MSSP. Furthermore, Radiflow provides risk assessment and event analytics services to aid customers at every step of their IT/OT security journey.

iSID has also developed an out-of-the-box confidentiality, integrity, availability (CIA) risk evaluation triage model that takes into account the device position, communication between assets, and business processes, while analysing risks and threats. It prioritises alerts based on the classification of critical and non-critical assets as determined by the device function per business process and ranking of CIA parameters. Additionally, it gives customers the flexibility to configure parameters and risk values on the CIA model for each device or controller group.

"Radiflow correctly recognises building automation security as a promising growth opportunity and has developed specific use cases for this segment," noted Swetha R K. "By offering value-added services in addition to its outstanding product benefits, Radiflow has positioned itself for sustained growth in the IT/OT security market for smart buildings."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognises the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

