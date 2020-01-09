Radial is Recognized as a 2019 Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix Analysis of the Omnichannel OMS Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial, a bpost company and a leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, has been ranked by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions amongst the 2019 technology leaders in its recently released "Market Outlook: Omnichannel OMS, 2019-2024, Worldwide," report. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions study provides competitive analysis and a ranking of the leading Omnichannel OMS vendors in the form of its proprietary SPARK MatrixTM. Radial has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact parameters and positioned amongst the 2019 technology leaders in the global Omnichannel OMS market.

According to the Quadrant's research findings, the 2018 omnichannel OMS market was valued at $746.4 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019-2024, generating more than $1.52 billion by 2024. Global retailers are increasingly viewing omnichannel OMS solutions as a strategic investment and an enabler for the effective implementation of omnichannel strategies. The key value proposition of omnichannel OMS is integrating enterprise-wide inventory and customer orders from multiple channels to provide unified visibility at a single location. Additionally, omnichannel OMS solutions enable workflow capabilities including order orchestration, intelligent order routing to ensure orders are fulfilled from the optimal location, and optimal sourcing and omnichannel fulfillment scenarios that drive market growth across geographical regions and industry segments.

Radial offers Radial Order Management (ROM), a modular SaaS-based, multi-tenant platform with capabilities for providing unified visibility of enterprise inventory and availability, robust distributed order management to perform dynamic order orchestration and intelligent routing, store fulfilment, customer care tools, business intelligence solution to enable retailers provide a seamless customer experience in an omnichannel environment. Radial comprehensive store fulfilment solution helps retailers to optimize omnichannel fulfilment from retail stores including ship-from-store, ship-to-store, buy online, pick up (or return) in-store (BOPIS/BORIS), and such others.

"Radial, with its robust, integrated omnichannel order management and store fulfillment solution has secured strong ratings for the overall parameters of technology excellence and customer impact," said Akshaysingh Chandel, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Radial Order Management platform's strength in providing a robust configurable order orchestration and comprehensive inventory visibility & availability information offers strong ownership experience to its customers. The company, with its robust ROM platform and value-added omnichannel services, is well suited for large retailers to support their roadmap towards omnichannel strategies."

With consumer expectations for shopping, ordering, and receiving products continuing to evolve at a breakneck pace, modern order management systems are no longer a luxury but a necessity for retailers looking to compete in today's marketplace. Order management is the nervous system of a retailer's commerce solution and must be up to the task of satisfying the demands of the modern consumer.

"Radial Order Management takes the complex business and technologic challenge of connecting supply and demand from the "best" place and simplifies it for merchants, exposing all inventory regardless of where it is located while helping to reduce shipping costs and protect margins, said Sean Seraphin, Senior Director, Omnichannel at Radial. Radial continually evolves our ROM offerings and capabilities to enable our merchants to keep up and win the marketplace."

Radial, Inc., a bpost company, is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Radial's innovative solutions connect retailers and customers through advanced omnichannel technologies; intelligent payments and fraud protection; efficient fulfillment, supply chain services; and insightful customer care services – especially where high-value customer experiences are critical.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services.

