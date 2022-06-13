RABBINICAL COMMITTEE: HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS STAND UP AGAINST DISCRIMINATORY SCHOOLS BILL

LETTER SIGNED BY 20 UK HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS

Schools Bill 2022

LONDON , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday 15 June a delegation of leading rabbis will attend outside Parliament against the Schools Bill 2022, which they see as a threat to alter fundamental facets of Jewish practice.

Under measures proposed in the new Schools Bill, educational institutions run by the Haredi (Orthodox) community would be required to teach secular subjects that are contrary to their religion. If they do not, they will ultimately be forced to close their educational institutions.

Meanwhile, last Thursday (9 June 2022) 20 Holocaust survivors have signed a letter appealing to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi to give them the freedom to continue raising their children in accordance with their sacred religious principles.

The letter is asking for changes to the Schools Bill 2022, which requires them to teach secular teachings in a manner that is in direct contradiction to their religious beliefs, thereby violating the rights of parents and their children to practise their religion.

On Monday 30 May 2022 about 2,000 people attended a meeting in North London to protest against the Schools Bill which seeks to interfere in their religious life by assimilating them into the lifestyle of the majority.

Rabbi Asher Gratt, a veteran community activist, who has for the past 50 years been promoting religious and educational causes, stated that "this Bill amounts to a decree of expulsion from Great Britain for Haredi Jews, as the DfE have admitted in its Equalities Impact Assessment that the outcome of amending the definition of independent educational institutions will possibly result in persons of Ultra-Orthodox Jewish faith "sending their children abroad".

The signatories said they remained among "the dwindling number of survivors" and "following the Holocaust, we have no choice other than protecting our Human Rights and our existential foundations as a people". It went on to say that that the Bill has brought up "haunting memories of the past", and "we are extremely concerned about our and our children's future in Great Britain".

The Holocaust survivor's letter was endorsed by leading members of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations.

