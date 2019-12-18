R+T Asia expects to set new attendance records

Held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center February 24-26, 2020, R+T Asia's world-class B2B show will again bring together industry professionals and media. The event is an annual highlight for manufacturers and sellers of window coverings, blinds and shades, external sun protection systems, roller shutters, industrial doors and gates, garage and parking systems, automatic doors, and related products.

The organizer of the 16th edition of the show reports exhibitor commitments and visitor pre-registrations are pouring in. The show's hundreds of exhibitors include well-known Chinese companies such as Yuma, Wistar, Dooya, Ruixiang, Bofu, Wintom, A-OK, and Novo, along with major international companies such as Vertilux, Dongwon Industry, Winplus, Kirayteks Tekstil, Ateja Tritunggal, Recasens, Tachikawa, and many others from all over the world.

An attractive feature of the show is its networking initiatives that connect attendees through a pre-show matching service, Hosted Buyer program, guided tours, and the presence of industry media and global trade associations.

Over 20+ educational and networking events will attract interior designers, architects, R&D engineers, real estate developers, distributors, commercial agents, retailers, and import & export traders. The show's premier educational event, the International Window and Door Summit, will focus on the latest trends, 5G technology, and global solutions for smart homes, smart car parking facilities, smart buildings, and smart access control systems.

The show's special exhibits will feature interactive platforms for launching the world's leading brands and innovative products and materials.

To provide visitors with new business opportunities, the Home Decoration Asia 2020 (HD+ Asia) co-show will focus on soft decoration, outdoor furniture, and future living, with a special emphasis on integrated systems that link applications for the smart home. The co-show will feature key technology companies such as Haier Smart Home, Konke Technology, Ruyi Wu Homedeco, Hengqun Trading, Pekkotex Import & Export, XPower - Xiangyu Technology, Fantem Technologies, Raysgem, and many others.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Pre-registered visitors receive multiple benefits for R+T Asia 2020. To preregister, visit en.rtasia.net. Also visit: https://youtu.be/KCbxBFjVrwI.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1055384/R_T_Asia.jpg

