QuEST Global to Showcase a Cross Industry IoT Platform at CES 2020

- Aims to deliver greater business insights and create new revenue streams in an As-A-Service Economy

- Accelerate digital transformation through Device-as-a-Service, Performance Management and Remote Monitoring of Assets, Predictive Maintenance and Automation

- Powered by Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Natural Language processing, Data Analytics, Blockchain, Augmented Reality and FOTA

LAS VEGAS and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, will showcase a cross industry IoT platform at CES (Consumer Electronic Show) 2020. The platform will help in realizing the vision of digital transformation for OEMs and Tier1 suppliers across industries such as semiconductor, consumer electronics, computing and automotive. It aims to deliver greater business insights and create new revenue streams by enabling connected engineering experience through Device-as-a-Service (DaaS, XaaS), Performance Management and Remote Monitoring of Assets, Predictive Maintenance, Automation and Vision analytics. This platform will be demonstrated at Booth # 1909, Westgate Pavilion.

The technology building blocks of this platform – Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Data Analytics, Natural Language processing, Blockchain, Augmented Reality and Firmware Over The Air (FOTA) – will not only help to accelerate the adoption of IoT, but also deliver improved business insights and enhanced end-user experience. This cloud-agnostic IoT platform will enable OEMs and Tier1s to maximize the utilization of assets, enhance revenues by creation of new services and improve end consumer experience by delivering measurable business outcomes.

Commenting on the launch of the new IoT platform, Arun Pai, President – New Business Development, QuEST Global, said, "With proven capabilities in pervasive digital technologies, we are committed to enhance the end-user experience and improve productivity, efficiency, and uptime of engineering products and services. With the help of this platform, we will enable business outcomes for our customers and also simplify technology challenges typically faced during their digital transformation journey."

As a trusted thinking partner, QuEST Global aims to help semiconductor equipment OEMs, chip designers, consumer electronics companies, and computing and peripherals companies to accelerate their product development and innovation cycles, create alternative revenue streams and make operations more efficient through its innovative solutions. The company is committed to enhance the end consumer experience, enable business outcomes and simplify the digital journey for its customers.

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 15 countries, 67 global delivery centers and 12,500+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

