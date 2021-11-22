Quell Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON and BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quell Therapeutics Ltd ("Quell"), the world leader in the development of engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for serious medical conditions driven by the immune system, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 33 rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: On-Demand Presentation

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET



On-Demand Presentation Evercore ISI 4th Annual Health CONx Virtual Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Time: 1:25 – 1:45 p.m. ET

About Quell Therapeutics

Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies that aim to harness, direct and optimize their immune suppressive properties to address serious medical conditions driven by the immune system.

The Company is leveraging its pioneering phenotype lock technology, unique multi-modular platform and integrated manufacturing capabilities to design and develop a pipeline of highly engineered Treg cell therapies with greater potential for persistence, potency and stability than earlier generations of Treg cell therapy approaches.

Quell's lead candidate QEL-001 is being developed to induce operational tolerance following liver transplantation, with the potential to protect the post-transplant liver without the need for chronic immunosuppressive medications. Quell is also advancing additional programs in neuroinflammatory and autoimmune diseases. www.quell-tx.com.

