Qubit Start for Peaks Includes Proven Tactics to Increase Retail Revenue Throughout the 2019 Holiday Season

New personalization package decreases resource impact on brands and accelerates time to revenue

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubit , the leading marketing personalization technology provider, today announced Qubit Start for Peaks . The solution provides retail brands with an expedited on-ramp to build and deliver personalization experiences in order to fully leverage peak holiday shopping periods, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Qubit Start for Peaks includes social proof, urgency messaging and product recommendations that are proven to drive an average of 6% more revenue per customer. In addition, the solution is offered as a four-month package that includes technology integration services to speed the implementation cycle to a couple of weeks and decreases the resource impact on brands. Key features include:

Gift signposting: Dynamically change the gift badging on your product listing page without the need for IT

Product personalization : Personalize product content based on whether shoppers are gifting and inspire them to find more relevant items

Adding urgency: Let visitors know when items are low in stock or at-risk of not being available by Christmas

Urgency messaging is a highly effective personalization tactic that benefits customers by being totally transparent about when products are in-stock and delivery times, driving urgency and boosting conversion rates. Manor AG , one of Europe's largest department store chains, saw a 9% uplift in revenue per visitor (RPV) through the use of this tactic.

"The holiday season can make, or break, the year for many retailers," said Leah Anathan, CMO, Qubit. "Qubit Start for Peaks brings together proven personalization tactics to enable retail brands to take full advantage of the season. These strategies combined with a fast implementation period means every retail brand can personalize to millions of expectant customers."

For more information on Qubit Start for Peaks and pricing, please go to https://www.qubit.com/peak-season-personalization/

About Qubit

Qubit's mission is to drive customer loyalty and lifetime value through personalization. Industry leaders in luxury, fashion, beauty, travel and egaming brands partner with Qubit to transform the way they understand and influence their visitors. In 2018 the Qubit platform delivered over 60 billion experiences and influenced over $40 billion in retail revenue. Customers include NET-A-PORTER, Farfetch, Emirates, L'OCCITANE en Provence, Estée Lauder, LVMH Group and Ladbrokes Coral. Headquartered in London, the company has offices across Europe and the U.S. Qubit's investors include Goldman Sachs, Sapphire Ventures, Accel Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Balderton Capital. For more information, please visit: www.qubit.com

SOURCE Qubit