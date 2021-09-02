Quatrro Recognized by Everest Group as an Aspirant and Star Performer in its Finance and Accounting Outsourcing PEAK Matrix

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro), a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider focused on delivering technology-enabled, and cloud-based finance and accounting and technology services, has been positioned as an 'Aspirant' and 'Star Performer' by Everest Group in its report "Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021". The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets. In compiling the PEAK Matrix assessment, Everest Group considers the following criteria as they evaluate service providers:

Market Impact – measuring impact created in the marketing captured through the sub-dimensions of market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered

Vision and Capability – measures the ability to deliver services successfully through the sub-dimensions of vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint

In order to be considered as 'Star Performer', an FAO provider must demonstrate year-over-year improvement on its PEAK Matrix performance. It must show advancement in both their market impact as well as their vision and capability to be considered for the recognition.

Acknowledging the recognition, CM Sharma, Chairman and CEO, Quatrro, said, "We are delighted to be recognized as an 'Aspirant' by Everest Group in its latest FAO Services PEAK Matrix. This recognition is an affirmation of Quatrro's distinctive capabilities in finance and accounting outsourcing services that give our clients MORE TO GO ON to run and grow their business. The additional recognition as a 'Star Performer', though, is even more thrilling for us as an organization because it is an indicator to us that the growth journey we have been on as an organization for about 2 years, to improve every aspect of our customer's experience, is becoming externally visible and confirms for us that we are on the right path to best meet the needs of our clients and prospective clients."

