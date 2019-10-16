Quark Expeditions Surprise Weeklong Flash Sale Kicks Off with Exclusive Antarctica Deals

Travelers can enjoy up to 50% off voyages between November 2019 and March 2020

SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions®, the world leader in polar adventures, announced today a one-week-only Antarctic flash sale with up to 50% off remaining cabins on voyages for their upcoming 2019/20 sailing season. The flash sale runs from Tuesday, October 15, 2019 to Tuesday, October 22, 2019 and offers savings on voyages departing between November 2019 and March 2020.

"We pride ourselves in offering the best experiences to our travelers and are delighted to make this exclusive flash sale available to the public," says Thomas Lennartz, Vice-President, Sales for Quark Expeditions, which recently won four Magellan Awards, including the gold award for Best Overall Cruise Ship (500 passengers or under). "Savings are now possible for trips departing this November- which is a spectacular time to visit the Antarctica as snow and ice are pristine, wildlife is abundant and we can offer more adventure options than any other time of year," continues Lennartz.

The promotion includes the following itineraries:

This flash sale is on remaining cabins in the upcoming Antarctic 2019/20 season. The sale runs October 15, 2019 to October 22, 2019.

Call one of our Polar Travel Advisors today to book a trip.



North America (Toll Free) 1 888 332 0008

U.K. Tel +44 203 514 2712

U.K. (Toll Free) 0 808 120 2333

Australia Tel +61 280 155 028

Australia (Toll Free) 1 800 812 855

France Tel +33-1 80 14 01 05

France (Toll Free) 08 05 08 66 46

About Quark Expeditions®: Specializing in expeditions to the Antarctic and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for three decades. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small-expedition vessels, icebreakers, Quark Expeditions offers travellers unparalleled access to the most remote places on earth. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, naturalists and researchers, Quark Expeditions' onboard program focuses on guest interaction to educate and enrich the passenger experience. Quark Expeditions is part of the Travelopia family, the world's largest collection of specialist travel brands. www.QuarkExpeditions.com

About Travelopia: Travelopia, headquartered in the UK, is one of the world's leading experiential travel platforms, providing customers with unique experiences, such as private jet travel, polar expedition cruises, cycling and trekking-based holidays, sailing adventures and high-end, tailor-made holidays. Travelopia has a large, international customer base of over 750,000 travellers each year and serves over 70 destinations globally through its collection of brands, which includes Quark Expeditions. To learn more about Travelopia, visit: www.travelopia.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782567/Quark_Expeditions___Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.QuarkExpeditions.com



SOURCE Quark Expeditions