Quantum Communication Market worth $5.54 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Offering, QKD Transmission Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region. Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the Quantum Communication Market include Toshiba (Japan), Thales (France), IDEMIA (France), ID Quantique (Switzerland), QuintessenceLabs (Australia), QuantumCTek (China), Qubitekk (US), Quantum Xchange (US), HEQA Security (Israel), MagiQ Technologies (US), Crypta Labs (UK), SpeQtral (Singapore), QEYnet (Canada), Qulabs (India), Quantropi (Canada), Qudoor (China), QTI SRL (Italy), nodeQ (UK), ThinkQuantum (Italy), Arqit (UK), Aliro Quantum (US), NuCrypt (US), Quantum Opus (US), Ki3 Photonics Technologies (Canada), Miraex (Switzerland), S-Fifteen Instruments (Singapore), QphoX (Netherlands), and Qunnect (US).

Based on the offering, the solution segment accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

The solution segment is expected to account for the highest market size during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for advanced security solutions, such as Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and quantum-encrypted communication channels. As organizations seek to protect sensitive data from evolving cyber threats, the adoption of these solutions is gaining momentum across various sectors, including IT & telecommunications, finance, and government. The providers of quantum communication solution includes Toshiba, ID Quantique, QuintessenceLabs, QuantumCTek, Qubitekk, and Quantum Xchange.

By deployment mode, on-premise segment accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment is expected to account for the highest market size during the forecast period in the Quantum Communication Market. This is driven by organizations' need for greater control over data security, particularly in sectors handling sensitive information, such as finance and government. On-premise solutions offer tailored security measures and reduced latency, making them appealing for enterprises looking to enhance their quantum communication capabilities.

By region, Europe will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Quantum Communication Market. This growth is fueled by significant investments in quantum research and innovation, supported by initiatives such as the European Quantum Flagship program. Launched in 2018, the Quantum Flagship is one of the European Union's largest research initiatives, with a budget of at least €1 billion over 10 years. It unites research institutions, academia, industry, and policymakers in a collaborative effort of unprecedented scale. The UK is at the forefront of the global race in quantum technology through the National Quantum Technologies Programme (NQTP), which unites academia, industry, and government to turn research strengths into commercial advantages.

Top Key Companies in Quantum Communication Market:

Toshiba (Japan), Thales (France), IDEMIA (France), ID Quantique (Switzerland), QuintessenceLabs (Australia), QuantumCTek (China), Qubitekk (US), Quantum Xchange (US), HEQA Security (Israel), MagiQ Technologies (US), Crypta Labs (UK), SpeQtral (Singapore), QEYnet (Canada), Qulabs (India), Quantropi (Canada), Qudoor (China), QTI SRL (Italy), nodeQ (UK), ThinkQuantum (Italy), Arqit (UK), Aliro Quantum (US), NuCrypt (US), Quantum Opus (US), Ki3 Photonics Technologies (Canada), Miraex (Switzerland), S-Fifteen Instruments (Singapore), QphoX (Netherlands), and Qunnect (US) are the key players and other players in the Quantum Communication Market.

