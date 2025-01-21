Quantinuum Announces Plans to Build a New Quantum R&D Center in New Mexico, Anchoring the State's Quantum Technology Revolution

Quantinuum intends to establish cutting-edge research and development hub in New Mexico , a burgeoning epicenter for quantum technology innovation

The proposed center will focus on photonics technologies, which is essential to the advancement of Quantinuum's trapped ion quantum computing technologies

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, the world's largest integrated quantum computing company, announced plans today to open a new location in New Mexico. This anticipated site will support ongoing collaborative efforts to advance the photonics technologies critical to furthering Quantinuum's product development. Photonics, the science and technology of light, is essential to the advancement of Quantinuum's trapped ion quantum computing technologies, which use light to control and manipulate qubits.

Quantinuum's trapped-ion quantum computer

New Mexico has established itself as a leader in quantum information sciences and the development of photonics and other enabling technologies. In July 2024, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration, as part of its Tech Hubs program, officially designated Colorado, home to Quantinuum's U.S. Headquarters, and New Mexico as leading hubs for quantum information technology.

"I am thrilled to welcome Quantinuum to New Mexico, launching a new industry for our state that builds on our proud foundation of innovation," said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. "No state is better positioned to transform the momentum of the quantum computing industry into major economic and entrepreneurial growth, and Quantinuum will be a groundbreaking partner in that work. Together we will leverage New Mexico's assets, including the groundbreaking work being done at our national laboratories and the nation's best quantum scientists being educated at our universities, to invest in and grow the state's quantum technologies industry, creating career opportunities for New Mexicans and continuing to build the technology of the future."

Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President and CEO of Quantinuum, said, "As the established leader in quantum computing, Quantinuum has found an ideal partner in New Mexico. The state's dynamic technology ecosystem and highly skilled workforce align perfectly with our strategic goals."

Quantinuum's New Mexico location, anticipated to open later this year, is expected to create high-paying jobs and drive economic growth. Quantinuum has a longstanding history of collaboration with experts from the national laboratories in New Mexico, such as Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratory, and universities, such as The University of New Mexico, in showcasing the performance of the company's trapped ion quantum computing hardware. These partnerships have not only advanced the exploration of innovative applications and use cases, but have also been instrumental in supporting workforce development, education and various other efforts in the state and region.

The development of technologies for quantum computing is critical to strengthen U.S. economic competitiveness and national security. The robust quantum ecosystem taking rise in New Mexico—from the national labs to universities to the private sector—will help ensure the United States is a leader in quantum computing.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum, the world's largest integrated quantum computing company, pioneers powerful quantum computers and advanced software solutions. Quantinuum's technology drives breakthroughs in materials discovery, cybersecurity, and next-gen quantum AI. With more than 550 employees, including 370+ scientists and engineers, Quantinuum leads the quantum computing revolution across continents.

