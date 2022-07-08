QualiWare positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Digital Twin of an Organization Solution by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Digital Twin of an Organization Solution vendors.

QualiWare, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named QualiWare as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Twin of an Organization Solution, 2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Sofia Ali, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "QualiWare's platform include full architecture viewpoint coverage like Business Architecture, Data Architecture, Application Architecture, Technology Architecture, and Integration Architecture at the conceptual, logical, and physical layers which can be combined with other metamodels, frameworks, and pre-defined accelerated processes to provide an end-to-end digital twin capability. It also offers extensive relational capabilities to transform a single object or model into a valuable information asset that can demonstrate its relevance, value, and contribution to the delivery of business services. The company has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) solution market," adds Sofia.

"We at QualiWare are proud to be recognised by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a leader in DTO for the second year in a row. We are always happy to receive positive feedback from our peers and our customers, and we believe this demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide a world class Digital Twin solution. During the assessment process, we were pleased that Quadrant highlighted our extensive Enterprise Architecture capability as an accelerator in the delivery of functional digital twins. We will continue to leverage our unique capability in the form of providing a single platform for accelerated Enterprise Architecture, Compliance, & Digital Twin capabilities to our customers. This focus will enable organizations to adopt Digital Twin with a rapidity that was not possible just a few short years ago, and we are grateful that our customers can continue to enjoy the benefits of our leading platform"

Kevin Bowles, Product owner: Enterprise Architecture, QualiWare

As the capabilities of DTO solutions like data ingestion & management, process modelling & visualization, simulation, analytics & reporting, real-time monitoring, continuous feedback & improvement, support for integration & collaboration, and a 360-degree holistic view are getting advanced, more industry verticals are utilizing it to create a virtual representation of the existing processes to improve business performance and their outcomes. It helps an organization's process leaders to analyze the needs and implement changes through new business initiatives. The DTO solutions which provides a virtual representation of real processes and gives an organization a competitive advantage by allowing process leaders to consistently update real-time business information like operational functions resource utilization and respond to change while meeting customer needs.

Effective implementation of a DTO solution helps organizations to accelerate the digital business transformation initiatives, customer experience (CX), and transformation, achieve operational agility and align the organization's vision and goals with its operational and functional goals. It also allows leaders to get analytical insights into the organization's operations by identifying areas of inefficiencies and helping in implementing solutions to optimize organizational processes.

QualiWare is a Danish software company. For more than 30 years, we have helped businesses worldwide navigate through change, create growth, and become compliant.

Our software is a leading business process management tool that gives you one unified and consistent overview of all your data and insights across the entire organization. QualiWare enables compliance managers to welcome quality controls and audits. The tool enables enterprise architects to develop plans for change and makes it easy for employees to collaborate on business transformation projects.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

