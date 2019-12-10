Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Names Symphony RetailAI a 2019 Technology Leader in the Omnichannel OMS Market

Symphony RetailAI recognized for the technology excellence and customer impact of its integrated retail AI platform

DALLAS and PUNE, India, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Symphony RetailAI, provider of the industry's leading AI-enabled platform and customer-centric solutions that deliver profitable growth for retailers and CPG manufacturers, as a 2019 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global omnichannel order management systems (OMS) market.

According to Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' "Market Outlook: Omnichannel OMS, 2019-2024, Worldwide," the 2018 omnichannel OMS market was valued at $746.4 million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019-2024, generating more than $1.52 billion by 2024. Global retailers are increasingly viewing omnichannel OMS solutions as a strategic investment and an enabler for effective implementation of omnichannel strategies. The key value proposition of omnichannel OMS is integrating enterprise-wide inventory and customer orders from multiple channels to provide a unified visibility at a single location. Additionally, omnichannel OMS solutions enable workflow capabilities including order orchestration, intelligent order routing to ensure orders are fulfilled from the optimal location, and optimal sourcing and omnichannel fulfillment scenarios that drive market growth across geographical regions and industry segments.

Symphony RetailAI provides an integrated platform with modular solutions for order fulfillment, click and collect, and warehouse management with a single 360-degree view of the physical inventory for order management. Its order fulfillment solution provides enterprise inventory visibility, distributed order management and omnichannel fulfillment capabilities to help retailers improve customer service experience across an omnichannel environment.

"Symphony RetailAI has secured strong ratings for the overall parameters of technology excellence and the customer impact of its integrated retail AI platform," said Akshaysingh Chandel, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "The company has a strong heritage in the grocery and CPG sectors, especially in handling large order volumes, managing fresh and perishable items, and supporting the growing trend toward online ordering for store pickup. The company's technology vision and roadmap are in line with the industry trend toward leveraging AI, machine learning, virtual reality and advanced customer intelligence to drive customer-centric strategies."

"We are excited to be named as a Quadrant Knowledge Solutions 2019 leader for technology excellence and customer impact," said Patty McDonald, Global Product Marketing Director, Symphony RetailAI. "Using the right omnichannel order management system is a secret weapon for helping retailers navigate complexity in today's changing environment. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions report is a great way for retailers to navigate the top solutions to help them gain the visibility that they need to better serve their customers."

