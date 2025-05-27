QNB Becomes First Bank in the Middle East to Deploy Diebold Nixdorf's ATMs with Bulk Cash Deposit Capability

The DN Series® 500 provides expanded functionality, including advanced deposit performance and note capacity

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that QNB, a Qatari multinational commercial bank, is the first bank in the Middle East to deploy the DN Series® 500 cash recycler. The agreement is a prime example of how the company is helping financial institutions in the Middle East and around the world transform their operations with cutting-edge branch automation solutions.

From left to right: Adel Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Retail Banking at QNB Group and Hicham Yamout, Area Manager - Diebold Nixdorf, posing with the DN Series® 500 cash recycler.

The lobby terminal is powered by two cash engines that enable the highest deposit, recycling and dispensing capacity in the market. The services for this project are managed by Protech Solutions, Diebold Nixdorf's licensed partner in Qatar.

The dual-tower device, coupled with Diebold Nixdorf's recycling technology capability, enables QNB Group customers to deposit up to a 300-note cash bundle and up to 30 checks in a bundle with counterfeit detection capability. The two cash engines are equipped with sensor technology that collects data to track the health of the ATM and alert service technicians if there is an issue, increasing availability for customers. The scalability of Diebold Nixdorf's fourth-generation cash recycling engine, RM4V, provides four types of cassettes that can be easily switched for increased flexibility while accommodating up to 13 denominations.

Adel Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President – Group Retail Banking at QNB Group, said: "With Diebold Nixdorf's advanced technology and software, we can provide consumers with convenient banking services like cash deposits to better meet their needs. The company's innovative DN Vynamic® software enables a unique digital experience for all users in line with QNB Group's branding vision. The ATM features multi-color privacy side panels and indicators as well as a 19" touchscreen. The scalability of the solution enables QNB Group to easily support other services like interactive video and touchless and cardless withdrawals.

Habib Hanna, managing director, Middle East, at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are proud to partner with QNB, one of the region's leading financial institutions, as they continue to enhance customer satisfaction through exceptional service and convenience. By adopting Diebold Nixdorf's advanced branch automation solutions, QNB is ensuring an innovative next-generation banking experience across both digital and physical channels, reaffirming their commitment to innovation and customer-centricity."

About QNB

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-B

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319847/5336464/Diebold_Nixdorf_Logo_v1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696402/Diebold_Nixdorf_Incorporated.jpg