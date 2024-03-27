Qlik Selects Solace PubSub+ as Event Streaming Foundation for their Real-Time Data Integration and Analytics Offering

OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, a leader in powering real-time, event-driven enterprises, announced today that Qlik, a leading provider of real-time data integration and analytics solutions, has selected Solace PubSub+ Platform to meet their solution's real-time event distribution requirements.

As Qlik's Cloud service has experienced a significant year-over-year growth, Qlik needed to optimize its event platform with a low latency solution. Qlik approached Solace and selected their PubSub+ Platform to meet its growing needs.

"The real-time, reliable distribution of events within Qlik's distributed system is a critical component of our solution and enables Qlik's customers to move faster and work smarter so we needed to make sure our solution is built on the best event-driven architecture platform available. That's why when it came time to revisit our solution's data distribution framework, we chose Solace and their PubSub+ platform," said Mike Potter, CTO, Qlik.

After a rigorous evaluation and proof of concept, Qlik selected PubSub+ Platform because it best met their performance criteria and they found it easy to deploy in a variety of environments. The Solace solution was purchased on a subscription basis from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace , which provides financial benefits.

"We realized Solace's EDA platform offers the next-generation features, functionality and performance we need to best serve our customers, especially in high fanout scenarios, which has given us the ability to future-proof our solution by being able to handle fifty times our current event load out-of-the-box," added Mike Potter.

With PubSub+ Platform as part of their SaaS offering, Qlik can ensure a consistent, low-latency experience for their clients. Furthermore, migrating to PubSub+ will let them significantly scale while still meeting their latency requirement.

"We share Qlik's vision of helping organizations make better use of more timely data. We are proud they have selected PubSub+ Platform to serve as such an important element of their innovative real-time data integration and analytics offering," said Bill Jackes, SVP Americas, Solace.

Qlik is actively rolling out Solace to their commercial and FedRAMP clients and will continue to expand their deployment throughout 2024.

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and data management. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

About Solace

Solace helps enterprises connect and integrate anything, anywhere, reliably and in real-time, through the power of event-driven architecture . With PubSub+ , a next-generation event-driven integration and streaming platform, the company provides a comprehensive way for organizations to stream, integrate and govern events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably and quickly. Established enterprises worldwide trust Solace to modernize their application and integration landscape; enable time-sensitive applications and processes at scale; and create seamless digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com .

Solace Press Contacts

Europe & Americas

IBA International

Jamie Kightley

Jkightley@iba-international.com

+44 (0) 1572 757932

UK

Positive

Daisy Pledge

dpledge@positivemarketing.com

+44 (0)7917 439888

APAC

Rice Communications

Neil Mirano

neil.mirano@ricecomms.com

+65 3157 5685

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1142738/Solace_Logo.jpg