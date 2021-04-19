Qetaifan Projects: Marking 3 Years of Excellence

His Excellency Sheikh Nasser bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, Managing Director of Qetaifan Projects said, "Reaching the summit is difficult, but maintaining it is much more difficult. This requires everyone to not only work as one team, but more than that, to work on establishing the team spirit as a principle and consider it as a starting point for understanding strengths and investing in them in the correct and timely manner, identifying weaknesses to avoid them, exploiting strengths to minimise the impact of weaknesses, and working in harmony and unity, each in his specialisation as 'one body' in the face of the crisis."

It is worth mentioning that Qetaifan Projects concluded several global partnerships during 2020 and was awarded a range of international awards including 'The Best Real Estate Development Company in Qatar 2020' awarded by Global Business Outlook. In this context, His Excellency Sheikh Nasser bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani said, "I believe our efforts have paid off by obtaining this award. Qetaifan Projects looks for more than just development, the company offers a win-win situation to all its stakeholders, establishing trust and transparency. Qetaifan Island North is a well-thought project that would serve the nation & fulfill the needs of the end-user beyond 2022. It is a development that intertwined luxury with entertainment, striking the balance between living & playing. This project faced all the foreseen & unforeseen challenges possible from tight deadline, resources & budget, topped with blockade & the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a victory well deserved, and we are happy to be recognised by Global Business Outlook."

