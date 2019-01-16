Qatari Bank Standardizes on March Networks Video Surveillance and Business Intelligence Solution

DUBAI, UAE, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

March Networks®, a global video security and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to announce that one of Qatar's top banks is deploying the company's business intelligence software and integrated analytics to improve customer service and operations. The customer is one of six Qatari financial institutions currently using March Networks systems for advanced video surveillance and fraud prevention.

The bank is already using an end-to-end March Networks video recording and management solution in all of its Qatari retail banking branches, hundreds of ATMs, and multiple corporate facilities. It is expanding that solution with Searchlight for Banking software to deliver an enhanced customer experience and strengthen its fraud investigation capabilities.

March Networks Searchlight™ for Banking combines surveillance video with ATM/teller transaction data and analytics to deliver powerful fraud-fighting tools, such as the ability to rapidly detect suspicious transactions and potential cases of ATM skimming. The software also helps banks evaluate and improve customer service using dwell time, queue length and people counting analytics.

The bank started using March Networks several years ago to ensure compliance with CCTV legislation first introduced by the Qatari Ministry of Interior (MOI) in 2011. The law mandates that all banks equip their locations with IP video surveillance, record at a minimum 3 megapixel resolution and 20 frames per second, and ensure 120 days of video storage. The bank, which was using an analog video surveillance system at the time, needed an enterprise-class video solution that could meet the MOI regulation. It was also looking for a solution that offered remote video management, system health monitoring, and the ability to scale easily to accommodate future growth.

When the project went to tender, only the March Networks solution performed to all of the bank's criteria, said its group safety and security manager.

"With the March Networks system, we are able to fully comply with the law. The usability and health monitoring features of the Command Enterprise video management software are also excellent, enabling us to investigate and resolve potential system issues before they become critical."

According to ISC Group Gulf, a leading systems integrator in Qatar with a specialized focus and expertise in the banking sector, the March Networks solution is the best choice for banks in the region.

"March Networks products have proven highly reliable and are able to meet - and often exceed - the parameters set by the Qatar Ministry of Interior regulations, as our organization has seen in our work with most of the country's major financial brands," said Cristian Ivan Nicolae, Project Manager, ISC Group Gulf. "In addition, March Networks offers the sole CCTV products in Qatar purpose-built for banking environments, which means you are getting a secure, highly-professional solution that is easy to scale in complexity."

"We are proud of our long-standing partnership with this Qatari bank. It is a leader in the use of innovative video technologies, and clearly understands the value intelligent video offers to its organization," said Trevor Sinden, Director, Middle East and Africa Sales, March Networks. "We are also fortunate to be working with ISC Group Gulf, a systems integrator with a deep understanding of the video requirements of Qatari banks."

March Networks will showcase its security and business intelligence solution for banks, as well as its complete enterprise video portfolio, in Stand S1-J42 at Intersec 2019, January 20-22 in Dubai, UAE. For more information, visit marchnetworks.com.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com.

March Networks, March Networks Command, March Networks Searchlight and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA INQUIRIES: Minu Seshasayee, Interprose, +1-425-868-3829, Minu_Seshasayee@interprosepr.com

SOURCE March Networks Corporation