Qatar National Tourism Council Launches Personalised Travel Companion App

DOHA, Qatar, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) has announced the launch of its immersive Visit Qatar mobile app. As part of a wider digital transformation strategy, the first-of-its-kind app uses innovative, cloud-based Adobe Experience Manager capabilities to deliver a rich and data-driven, curated experience for inspiration-hungry users.

Designed to be a user-centric digital travel companion, visitors can discover Qatar's cultural heritage sites, extensive outdoor sports activities, diverse culinary scene and unique attractions before departure at home and while on the ground in Qatar.

Packed full of exciting features, the app offers 360-degree and panoramic views of iconic sites and landmarks, personalised recommendations of nearby attractions and points of interest. Other helpful functions allow users to swipe right to 'favourite' a shortlist of top locations, plot and plan their stay with a map assistant, and discover personalised recommendations based on user preferences.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar National Tourism Council, Berthold Trenkel, said: "Qatar is a country of hidden gems and one that is on a mission to become a leading destination for both local and international travellers. The launch of the Visit Qatar mobile app is a core part of our strategy to modernise our digital marketing and deliver a superior visitor experience.

"With Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service, we're now able to provide more targeted, timely, and personalised experiences to travellers. In phase two of the development, the mobile app will offer even more 360 experiences and include a festival & events calendar."

In an effort to capture the world's attention and make Qatar a must-visit destination, QNTC invested in Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, to fuel its transformation and become one of the first companies in the country to adopt the cloud-based ecosystem.

The app is currently available for free for iOS via the App Store - click here - and for Android via Google Play - click here.

To find out more information on the Visit Qatar Mobile App, please visit www.visitqatar.qa or download the app via the App Store.

About Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC)

Qatar National Tourism Council's mission is to firmly establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment.

QNTC's work is guided by the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy (QNTSS), which seeks to diversify the country's tourism offering and increase visitor spending.

Since launching QNTSS, Qatar has welcomed over 14 million visitors. The economic impact of the tourism sector in Qatar is becoming increasingly visible with the government designating tourism in 2017 a priority sector in pursuit of a more diverse economy and more active private sector.

