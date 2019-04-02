Qatar Logistics and Warehousing Market Driven by Expanding Industrial Activities and Growing E-commerce: Ken Research

• There is fast paced development of infrastructure and construction sector owing to the FIFA cup that is to be held in Qatar in 2022

• Qatar is planning to make itself a regional logistics hub in the Middle East. This will help achieve self-sufficiency, attract investors, and strengthen economic ties with rest of world

GURUGRAM, India, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Upgrading Infrastructure: The country is expected to focus on upgrading its logistics infrastructure especially in the seaports, constructing regional and international logistics service centers, improving the efficiency of connection between Qatar and other countries, thereby becoming a modern logistics hub in near future.

Port Development: The ports authority is planning to convert available areas into additional container storage areas to cater to the growing demand. They are also investing heavily in the development of ports and other logistic areas. The ports authority has also acquired additional lands to build special economic zones in the southern part of the country.

The Logistics Area Project: The logistics area project with an investment of USD 8.2 Billion is one of the largest projects undertaken by the Qatari Government to improve their infrastructure and to make Qatar a logistics hub. This project is strategically located close to the Hamad Port, Mesaieed Industrial Port and the Orbital highway thus having a positive impact on the overall logistics and warehousing market in the future.

Growth Drivers: The market will be driven by expanding industrial activities, growing E-commerce and automotive industry, upcoming infrastructure in the country & continuous investment by the government in development of logistics infrastructure.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication titled "Qatar Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023 – By Sea, Land, Air Freight Forwarding; International and Domestic Freight, Integrated and Contract Logistics Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Others), 3PL Warehousing; By Express Logistics and E-commerce Logistics" believe that increase in infrastructure coupled with the development and construction owing to the FIFA cup that is to be held in Qatar in 2022 will be the major drivers of growth in the market. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 16.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2019E-2023E.

Key Segments Covered

Qatar Logistics and Warehousing Market

Qatar Freight Forwarding Market



By Mode of Transport





By International and Domestic Freight





By Flow Corridors





By International and Domestic Companies





By Type of Commodity





By Method of Performing Services





By Express and Normal Delivery



Qatar Warehousing Market



By End User





By international and Domestic Companies





By Organized and Unorganized Players





By Type of Warehouse





By Method of Performing Service





By Operational Model





By Region



Qatar Express Logistics Market



By International and Domestic Express





By Air and Ground Express Logistics





By Market Structure



Qatar E-Commerce Logistics Market



By 3PL and E-Commerce Companies





By Time Duration





By Destination





By Payment Method



Qatar Outsourced Logistics Market



By Market Type





By International and Domestic Companies



Qatar Courier Express and Parcel Market

Key Target Audience

Logistics Companies

Warehousing Companies

Cold Chain Companies

Courier and Parcel Companies

Express Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2018-2023

Companies Covered:

Aero Freight

Airlink International Qatar WLL

Ali Bin Ali

Aramex

Bin Yousef Cargo

Britania Freight and Logistics

CEVA

DHL

Expeditors

FedEx

GAC

Gulf Agency Company

Gulf Warehousing Company

GWC

JSL

Kuehne + Nagel

Milaha Maritime and Logistics

Modern Freight Company

Naaas Logistics

Qatar Logistics

Qatar National Import and Export Co.

Qatar Post

Royalty Logistics Services

Seven Sea Freight

SkyNet Worldwide Express

Speedway Cargo WLL

Starline Global Freight Services

Super Express Cargo

Target Logistics

Tokyo Freight Services WLL

UPS

Western Gulf Agency

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/qatar-logistis-warehousing-market/189101-100.html

Related Reports

Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 - By Freight Forwarding, Express Delivery, Warehousing Services, Cold Storage, Third Party Logistics and Value-Added Services

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of logistics and warehousing services in Oman. The report focuses on overall market size for logistics and warehousing, market segmentation by Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing Services and Value-Added Services); Oman freight forwarding market segmentation by Freight Movement (Sea, Road and Air), by Normal and Express Delivery, by International and Domestic Freight Forwarding, by Flow Corridors (Asian Countries, European Countries, North American Countries, GCC and Others), by International and Domestic Companies, Oman Warehousing Market Segmentation by Region (Muscat and Others), by End User (Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Electronics and Others), by International and Domestic Companies, by Business Model (Industrial Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others), Oman Express Logistics market segmentation by Domestic Express and International Express, Oman Cold chain Logistics market segmentation by Cold Storage and Cold Transport, by Industries (Meat and Seafood, Poultry and Eggs, Confectionaries and Others), by Contractor and Logistics Owned. The report also covers the overall comparative landscape in Oman logistics and warehousing market with company profiles for major players. The report concludes with market projection for future of logistics and warehousing services for Oman logistics and warehousing market.

Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 - By Freight Forwarding/ Transportation, Warehousing and Value Added Services, E-commerce Logistics, Express Delivery, Third Party Logistics

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of logistics and warehousing services in the Kuwait. Kuwait logistics and warehousing market has witnessed increasing demand of maritime, aviation and land transport systems to ensure efficient flow of resources and commodities within the country as well as to other countries globally. Kuwait is majorly focusing on improving its trade relations which led to the growth in import and export in terms of value and volume. As trade has a direct correlation with logistics industry, the market has grown positively during the review period. Kuwait logistics and warehousing market augmented positively at a positive single digit CAGR during the review period 2012-2017.

Indonesia Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2023 - Driven by Infrastructure Spending for Airport and Seaports Albeit by Poor Existing Road Network

The report covers logistics infrastructure, value chain analysis, the overall market size in terms of revenue; segmentation by service mix for logistics and warehousing market, segmentation by mode of service, mode of freight, flow corridors, end users, third party logistics and integrated logistics for freight forwarding market; segmentation by air and ground express, domestic and international shipments, delivery period, intra city and inter-city shipments, market structure, region and offshore & on-shore shipments for courier and parcel market; segmentation by delivery period for e-commerce logistics market; segmentation by service mix for third party logistics market; segmentation by business model, geography, type of warehouses, third party logistics & integrated logistics and end users for warehousing market; segmentation by cold storage & cold transport and products for cold chain market; industry norms and regulations, trends and developments, issues and challenges, recent mergers and acquisitions, matrix of major companies, competitive scenario, company profiles and cross comparison with other logistics markets. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the logistics market.

Poland Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook To 2022- By Domestic And International Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Express Logistics, Cold Chain, Third Party Logistics, E-Commerce Logistics

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of logistics and warehousing market in Poland. The report covers Poland logistics market by service mix (freight forwarding, warehousing and value added services), by industries (manufacturing, retail, motor vehicle & parts, food, plastic, furniture, paper and others), Poland freight forwarding market by freight mode (land and pipeline freight, water freight and air freight), by international and domestic freight forwarding, by major flow corridors (European countries, Asian Countries, North American countries and rest of the world), by delivery (normal and express), competitive scenario, future outlook and projections. The report also covers Poland warehousing market by geography (Warsaw, Silesia, Poznan, and others), by business model (Industrial/ Retail/ Agriculture, Container Freight/ inland Container Deport and Cold Storage), cross comparison of various regions in Poland on the basis of headline rent, effective rent and vacancy rate, classification of major warehousing hubs in Poland, competitive scenario, future outlook and projections. The report also covers Poland express logistics market by air and ground express, by B2B, B2C and C2C segment, by international and domestic express logistics service, competitive scenario, future outlook. The report also presents with a snapshot on e-commerce logistics market, CEP (Courier, Express and Parcel) market, cold chain logistics and third party logistics industry along growth drivers and trends, issues and challenges, industry norms and regulations, recent industry activities, competitive landscape of major players (PKP Cargo, DSV Group, Kuehne + Nagel, LOTOS Kolej Sp. Z. o. o, Yusen Logistics (Polska) Sp. z o.o., DB Schenker, DHL Poland, Raben Group and DPD Polska) in Poland logistics market.

Vietnam Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook To 2022 – By Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Cold Chain, Express Delivery, E-Commerce Logistics, Third Party Logistics)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of logistics and warehousing services in Vietnam. The report focuses on Vietnam freight forwarding market by normal and express delivery, by freight movement (sea freight, road freight, air freight and rail freight), by international and domestic freight forwarding and by flow corridors (Asia Countries, European Countries, American and African Countries); Vietnam warehousing market by number of warehouses (Southern Vietnam and other regions), by end users (retail, electronic devices, textile and footwear, wooden products and others), by international and domestic companies and by business model (industrial freight/retail, container freight, cold storage, agriculture and others). The report further provides insight on Vietnam express delivery market by international and domestic express, by air and ground express and by market structure (B2C, B2B and B2C) along e-commerce logistics business by channel (3PL companies and e-commerce merchants), by speed of delivery (2 day delivery, 1 day delivery, same day delivery, within 2 hours and delivery beyond 2 days), by area of delivery (intercity and intracity) and by payment method (cash on delivery and others). The report provides statistics on Vietnam 3PL market by freight forwarding and warehousing and by international and domestic companies.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta

Ken Research Private Limited, Head Marketing

ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

SOURCE Ken Research