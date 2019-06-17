Qatar Education Market is Expected to Reach Around USD 2.8 Billion by 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Trends

The government of Qatar is making its economy self-reliant and thus, it is heavily investing in the education sector. This has resulted in increase in number of new private and public education institutions in Qatar .

is making its economy self-reliant and thus, it is heavily investing in the education sector. This has resulted in increase in number of new private and public education institutions in . The tuition fees of the Qatar private institutions have decreased which would result in increase in number of enrollments.

private institutions have decreased which would result in increase in number of enrollments. The introduction of the online education sessions through E-Learning portals is impacting the number of students enrolling for the education in Qatar . The number of female candidates is increasing in Qatar Education System.

. The number of female candidates is increasing in Education System. The Qatar Ministry is emphasizing on the international curriculum with keen focus on students being taught in English language. The international curriculum is widely accepted by the foreign universities also.

Rising Investments: The schools and colleges in Qatar are improving its education system such as switching to the international curriculum and using English language as a medium to teach as their budget is growing in a year. Due to the annual budget set by the Qatar government, the number of private and public universities has increased and also resulted in increase in number of different courses being provided by these institutions.

Government Regulation: The Qatari government launched "Qatar National Vision 2030" in order to bring about change in the Qatar education system such as changing the curriculum of the universities, implementing online learning portals, increasing the number of universities, providing various courses, and many more. These initiatives would lay the foundation stone to increase female participation and expatriates enrolling in the Qatar Education System in the coming years.

Competition: Over the past years, the region has witnessed an influx of private schools and universities to capitalize on the rise in demand for quality education. International schools such as The Phoenix Private School, Doha British School, DPS Modern Indian School, Park House English School and GEMS American Academy Qatar amongst others have opened their doors in the Qatar region. With the strong pipeline of schools expected to start operations in the next five years, it will likely challenge the sustainability of schools. This could evidently result in some of the smaller private operators shutting down their operations leading to consolidation.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Qatar Education Market Outlook to 2023- By K-12 Education, Higher Education, and Test-Preparation Education Market" believe that the heavy investments made in the Qatar Education system will boost the number of enrollments owing to better education delivery by professional and skilled trainers/teachers. The market is expected to register positive CAGR of ~5% in terms of revenues during the forecasted period 2018-2023.

Key Segments Covered

By Qatar K-12 Education Market:

Level of education (Pre-Primary Schools, Primary Schools, Preparatory Schools and Secondary Schools)

Ownership of schools on the basis of various levels of education (Government and Private Schools)

Gender in various levels of education (Male and Female)

By various regions on the basis of number of enrollments

Nationality on the basis of various levels of education (Qataris and Non-Qataris)

Number of schools (Boys, Girls and Mixed Schools)

Various grades and gender on the basis of levels of education (Grade I, Grade II, and many more)

By Qatar Higher Education Market:

Type of Universities (Government and Private Universities)

Gender (Male and Female)

Academic Degree (Bachelors, Post Graduate and other courses)

By Qatar Test Preparatory Market:

Types of Tests (SAT, IELTS, GRE, TOEFL and GMAT)

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period – 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period – 2018-2023E

Key Target Audience

Private K-12 Schools

Government Organizations

Test Preparation Institutes

Private Vocational Training Institutes

International Schools

International Colleges/Universities

Global E-learning Companies

Investors in Education Sector

Companies/Schools/Universities Covered:

Qatar K-12 International Schools: Qatar Academy, The Phoenix Private School, Doha British School, DPS Modern Indian School, Doha Modern Indian School, Park House English School and GEMS American Academy Qatar.

Higher Educational Universities/Colleges: Qatar University, Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar, Texas A&M University at Qatar, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Northwestern University in Qatar, College of the North Atlantic – Qatar, Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar, Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, University of Calgary in Qatar, HEC Paris in Qatar, Georgetown University in Qatar, Academic Bridge Program, Doha Film Institute, University College London Qatar, Community Qatar College and Qatar Aeronautical College.

E-Learning: Edinburgh Napier University, University of Leicester, Daltown University, University of Nottingham and other online courses websites.

Private Vocational Education: Excellence Training Centre, NIIT Qatar, G-Tec Education, Qatar Skills Academy, Aptech Qatar Training Institute, EduTec Training Center, ExecuTrain Qatar and ICON Training Center.

Test Preparation: London Academy, Excellence Training Center, Educate Learning Center, Score Plus and Expression.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Qatar Education Industry Size

Qatar Education Industry Future Outlook

Qatar K-12 Education Industry

Qatar K-12 Education Industry Segmentation

International Schools in Qatar

Trends and Developments in Qatar K-12 Education Industry

K-12 Education Industry Qatar K-12 Education Industry Future Outlook and Projections

Qatar Higher Education Industry Size

Qatar Higher Education Industry Segmentation

Qatar Higher Education Industry Future Outlook and Projections

Qatar E-Learning Industry

Qatar E-Learning Industry Segmentation

Challenges in E-Learning Qatar

Qatar E-Learning Industry Future Outlook and Projections

Qatar Test Preparation Industry Size

Qatar Test Preparation Industry Segmentation

Trends and Developments in Qatar Test Preparation Industry

Test Preparation Industry Competitive Landscape of Qatar Test Preparation Industry

Qatar Test Preparation Industry Future Outlook and Projections

Qatar Vocational and Technical Training Industry Segmentation

Challenges in Vocational and Technical Training Industry of Qatar

Qatar Vocational and Technical Training Industry Future Outlook and Projections

Trends and Developments in Education Industry of Qatar .

. Issues and Challenges in Education Qatar

SWOT Analysis for Qatar Education Industry

Ministry of Education and Higher Education Qatar

Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the market research report please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/education-and-recruitment/education/qatar-education-market/206381-99.html

Other Related Reports:

UAE Education Market Outlook to 2023 - By K-12, Higher Education, E-Learning & Test-Preparation, Adult Education and Vocational and Training)

The report provides information on UAE Education sector by industry revenue and number of enrollments. By Type Education (K12, Vocational and Technical, Higher Education, Test Preparation, Adult Education, E Learning, and K12 by (Private and Public) by (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Al Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah) by KG, Cycle 1 (1st to 5th std), Cycle 2 (6th to 9th std), Secondary (10th to 12th), and Religious, by (Non-Emirati and Emirati). Technical and Vocational further segmented by (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Al Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah) and by Male and Female, Test Preparation Market by IELTS, GMAT, GRE, TOEFL and SAT. E-learning by (Technology and Content), by (Multimedia, Online Test, Open Courseware and online tutoring platforms and doubt resolution forums ), by (Audio-Video Blend, Video, Audio and Text). By Adult Education in Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras-Al-Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah by Male and Female and by level of entry First, Second and Secondary Stage. By Higher Education (Male and Female) by (Business & Economics, Engineering, Foundations, Human & Social Sciences, Communication & Media Sciences, Sharia & Law, Information Technology, Environment & Health Sciences, Medical Sciences, Education, Arts & Design, Undeclared Major, Sciences, Foreign Languages, and Food & Agriculture), (Private and Public)

The report concludes with market projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions. The report is useful for Private Investor, Global Test Preparation Centers, E-learning Service Providers, VC Firms, Existing Players for Expansion to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Kuwait Education Market Outlook to 2022 - by K-12 Education, Higher Education, E-Learning, Vocational Training, Teacher Training, Private Tutor and Test-Preparation Education Market

The report covers the K-12 private education market size (by revenue, number of schools, number of teachers, number of classrooms and number of students), current emerging trends and developments, major issues and challenges, customer pain points & decision making parameters, investment model, along with market segmentation by level of education (Kindergarten, Primary, Intermediate and Secondary), by gender (Male and Female), by nationality (Kuwaitis and non-Kuwaitis) and by region (Al Asema, Hawalii, Al Ahmadii, Al Farwaniya, Al Jahra Education and Mobark Al Kaber). The report presents competitive landscape of leading British, American and Indian schools and the major test preparation centers. Parameters such as type of curriculum, average fees per annum, class size, catchment area, student teacher ratio, number of students and others have been given prime importance. The report also covers government rules and regulation, future outlook along with SWOT analysis and analyst recommendation.

Market Overview: Kuwait's education market is in its growth stage. Changes and overhauls brought in the overall education curriculum through government interventions & subsidies extended has been a major market support parameter. The two major organizations that oversee the operations of this sector in Kuwait are the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education.

The education market in Kuwait has registered a revenue growth close to close to 6% during 2012-2017. The Ministry of Education allocated KWD 2 billion in the 2016 annual budget for Kuwait's K-12 education sector. This is in line with its Integrated Education Reform Program (2011-2019) and the School Education Quality Improvement Project which are geared towards developing curriculum, improving learning outcomes, encouraging efficient teaching and refining the efficiency of education.

Saudi Arabia Education Industry Outlook to 2022 - By Higher Education, K-12 Education, E-Learning, Vocational Training and Test-Preparation Education

Ken Research announced its latest publication which provides a comprehensive analysis on education sector focusing on segments such as K-12 Education sector, Higher education, Vocational and technical training, E-Learning and Test Prep Sector. Detailed comparative analysis of major players in education industry has also been provided. Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments and SWOT analysis are also added in the study. The future analysis of the overall Saudi Arabia Education Industry has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.

The stakeholders of this report include education institutes, schools, universities, training centers, companies involved in research, teachers and students in Saudi Arabia and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in education industry in future.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ken Research