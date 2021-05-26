Q9 expands cryptocurrency offering into Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

8 new DeFi tokens brings offering to 17 digital assets and +40 trading pairs

HONG KONG, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q9 Capital, a full-service digital asset platform for private wealth, today announced it has expanded its comprehensive offering into decentralised finance (DeFi) with the addition of eight new tokens.

With the addition of these new tokens, Q9 has grown its continuously expanding offering of digital assets to seventeen tokens and over forty trading pairs covering crypto majors, alt-coins, DeFi and stable coins. Q9 is proving its clients with access to the DeFi ecosystem, supporting the tokens of the most important DeFi projects and protocols in the market.

James Quinn, Managing Partner of Q9 Capital explains ""There is a huge amount of innovation happening in DeFi right now. Decentralised finance is all about utilising blockchain solutions and smart contracts to provide conventional financial services without the need for intermediaries."

New DeFi Assets

Chainlink (LINK): a decentralised oracle network that brings off-chain data into an on-chain format

Yearn.finance (YFI): a suite of products that provides lending aggregation, yield generation, and insurance on the Ethereum blockchain

Basic Attention Token (BAT): a token for the digital advertising industry that pays publishers for their content and users for their attention

Compound (COMP): a decentralised blockchain protocol that allows users to lend or borrow selected cryptocurrencies

Sushi (SUSHI): a decentralised cryptocurrency exchange and automated market maker built

Uniswap (UNI): a decentralised exchange (DEX) that makes it easy for users to swap an ERC-20 tokens without the need of a centralised intermediary

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC): which allows for Bitcoin transfers to be conducted quicker on the Ethereum blockchain

OX (ZRX): a protocol that aims to facilitate a frictionless peer-to-peer exchange of Ethereum-based assets

Q9 clients can buy and sell these new assets via Spot Trading and store them via Q9's Custody Gateway. Spot Trading provides deep liquidity and efficient pricing via a 24/7 electronic trading solution. Custody Gateway is a first-of-its-kind solution that allows investors to choose how and where their digital assets are stored including an array of technological solutions and geographic jurisdictions.

"Our clients typically make their first crypto investment into well know assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum" continued Quinn "but we find they very quickly explore and allocate to alternative currencies. Providing our clients with access to innovative DeFi projects is an essential step in the development of the Q9 platform".

About Q9 Capital

Q9 Capital www.q9capital.com is a full-service digital asset platform delivering a private wealth experience direct to individuals and institutions. We combine cutting-edge trading capabilities with innovative products and personalised service so you have fast, simple and safe access to the digital asset sector. Q9 is a portfolio company of the Henyep Group www.henyep.com, a diversified global financial conglomerate with +40 years of operational history.

