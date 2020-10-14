Q3 2020 KnowBe4 Finds Coronavirus-Related Phishing Email Attacks Still Prevalent

KnowBe4 releases Q3 2020 top-clicked phishing report

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today revealed the results of its Q3 2020 top-clicked phishing report.

The report reveals coronavirus-related email subjects remain the biggest threat. Covering the entire third quarter, simulated phishing tests with a message related to the coronavirus were the most popular, with a total of 50%. Social media messages are another area of concern when it comes to phishing, and LinkedIn phishing messages dominate as the top social media email subject to watch out for, holding the number one spot at 47%.

"During this pandemic, we've seen malicious hackers preying on users' biggest weak points by sending messages that instill fear, uncertainty and doubt," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Our Q3 report confirms that coronavirus-related subject lines have remained their most promising attack type, as pandemic conditions weaken judgment, and lead to potentially detrimental clicks."

In Q3 2020, KnowBe4 examined tens of thousands of email subject lines from simulated phishing tests. The organisation also reviewed 'in-the-wild' email subject lines that show actual emails users received and reported to their IT departments as suspicious. The results are below.

Top 10 General Email Subjects

Payroll Deduction Form

Please review the leave law requirements

Password Check Required Immediately

Required to read or complete: "COVID-19 Safety Policy"

COVID-19 Remote Work Policy Update

Vacation Policy Update

Scheduled Server Maintenance -- No Internet Access

Your team shared "COVID 19 Amendment and Emergency leave pay policy" with you via OneDrive

Official Quarantine Notice

COVID-19: Return To Work Guidelines and Requirements

*Capitalisation and spelling are as they were in the phishing test subject line.

**Email subject lines are a combination of both simulated phishing templates created by KnowBe4 for clients, and custom tests designed by KnowBe4 customers.

When investigating 'in-the-wild' email subject lines, KnowBe4 found the most common throughout Q3 2020 included:

Microsoft: View your Microsoft 365 Business Basic invoice

HR: Pandemic Policy Update

IT: Remote Access Infrastructure

Facebook: Account Warning

Check your passport expiration date

TeleMed Appointment Reminder

Twitter: Confirm your identity

Apple: Take part in our iPhone 12 trial and enter for the chance to win a FREE iPhone12

Exchange ActiveSync service disabled for [[email]]

HR: Benefit Report

*Capitalisation and spelling are as they were in the phishing test subject line.

**In-the-wild email subject lines represent actual emails users received and reported to their IT departments as suspicious. They are not simulated phishing test emails.

