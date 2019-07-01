Q-linea: Issue and Repurchase of Class C Shares for Incentive Program

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By virtue of authorization from the annual general meeting held on 22 May 2019, the board of directors of Q-linea AB (publ) ("Q-linea") has resolved to issue 117,424 class C shares and immediately thereafter repurchase all 117,424 class C shares. The shares are issued and repurchased in accordance with the long term-incentive programme for certain employees in Q-linea (LTIP 2019) which was adopted by the annual general meeting.

Carnegie Investment Bank AB will subscribe for all issued class C shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.05 per share, corresponding to the quota value of the shares. All issued class C shares will thereafter, in accordance with the board of directors' resolution, be repurchased by Q-linea for the same price. The class C shares will be converted into ordinary shares prior to delivery to qualifying participants of LTIP 2019.

The purpose of the authorisation and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights in connection with the issue of shares is to ensure delivery of shares to employees under LTIP 2019, as well as to secure potential social charges arising as a result of the programme. Q-linea holds 211,048 own common shares which have been issued for the purpose of LTIP 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Jarvius, CEO, Q-linea AB (publ)

Jonas.Jarvius@qlinea.com,

+46 (0)70-323 77 60

Anders Lundin, CFO, Q-linea AB (publ)

Anders.Lundin@qlinea.com

+46 (0)70-600 15 20

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.30 CET on July 1, 2019.



About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative research, development and manufacturing company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Q-linea's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar™ is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

