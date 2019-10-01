Pyrotek Builds New Dubai Manufacturing Plant

The first phase of construction will provide 66,000 square feet (6,185 square metres) of floor space. There is enough land at the site, located within the Jebel Ali Free Zone in western Dubai, to allow for an eventual doubling of the plant footprint. The construction contractor is Pax-Kent International LLC, based in Dubai. They also designed the facility.

Pyrotek is scheduled to occupy the facility in January 2020.

"This plant will grow our footprint in the heart of one of the major global aluminium smelting regions," says Nigel Clear, Pyrotek's General Manager in the region. "It's also very close to EGA (Emirates Global Aluminium). Combined, EGA is the biggest aluminium producer in the Persian Gulf."

EGA operates aluminium smelters in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It also has an alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi.

The new Pyrotek plant will focus on manufacturing several major product lines and provide faster delivery of specific customized products in the region.

"It's all about improving our service and shortening delivery times—prototyping and then supplying custom products fast," Clear says.

The site is ideal because of the ease of doing business in the Jebel Ali Free Zone and the convenience of the Jebel Ali Port.

"It is a very central logistics hub for the Middle East," Clear says. "Many of the vessels and much of the container traffic coming into the Middle East moves through the Jebel Ali Port."

The plant will have an in-house design and engineering department. That engineering team will be built up and developed with specific training over time.

Pyrotek has been in Dubai for 20 years, and currently operates a sales and warehousing facility in the Jebel Ali Free Zone that serves the UAE, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon and northern Africa. Along with providing products to companies in the aluminium industry, the existing facility supplies glass, steel, and noise control industry customers.

Additionally, in the region, Pyrotek operates plants in Askar and Hidd, in Bahrain; and Al Khobar in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

