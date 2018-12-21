Pyramid Analytics Appoints Peter Vomocil as New VP of Marketing

Vomocil brings over 15 years of experience driving growth for organizations across a variety of industries.

BELLEVUE, Washington, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Analytics, a leading global provider of platform-agnostic enterprise analytics software, today announced Peter Vomocil as its new global VP of Marketing.

"We are excited to welcome Peter to the Pyramid Analytics team," said Omri Kohl, co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Analytics. "His experience at other tech companies and in executive leadership roles will enable him to effectively support growth generation efforts. Peter is a welcome addition to the team and will be based in our Boise, Idaho office."

Vomocil is an authority in brand strategy, pricing, demand generation and marketing technology. Before joining Pyramid Analytics, Vomocil was the chief marketing officer of MetaGeek, a global leader in Wi-Fi optimization software. Previously, he served as the vice president of marketing for Truckstop.com, a SaaS pioneer in freight transportation technology. He is also the co-author of Market-based Management, 6th Edition and Value-Pricing and Growing Your Pricing ROI.

"I am excited to join Pyramid Analytics at a pivotal moment for the company, and for the industry, overall," said Vomocil. "Pyramid Analytics is helping organizations make sense of their data and empowering all employees with insights that they have never had before. The resulting customer successes are compelling stories of the power of building an insight-driven organization. I'm thrilled to join the team and support the journey toward uniting businesses around actionable insights and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

Pyramid Analytics is a global leader offering a business intelligence and analytics platform that enables individuals—from power users to knowledge workers to decision makers—to transform their organization into a data-driven business. As a complete web-based platform, combining self-serve analytics with centralized governance, Pyramid demonstrates measurable utility, fosters genuine collaboration and simplifies complex analysis. Pyramid delivers best-in-class analytic functionality for organizations—on-premise or in the cloud. Pyramid Analytics' teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit www.pyramidanalytics.com, follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytic and connect with us on LinkedIn.

