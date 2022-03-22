PYKRS - CONNECTED SUSTAINABLE JACKET WITH APP CONTROL AND MORE

The Spanish start-up launched a crowdfunding campaign on March 16th, 2022 for a smart jacket with app control, fall detection, lights and heating. First deliveries in December 2022.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highly waterproof, windproof, breathable, fast drying, insulating, fashionable and functional? Shouldn't this be more than enough for an outdoor Jacket? Not for PYKRS!

This jacket alerts the user's relatives in case of a severe fall, makes the user visible at night, and will keep the user warm when it gets really cold and it is controllable from an app, soon available for Android and iPhone.