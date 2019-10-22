Putting Prevention First, ORENDA Initiates Health Promotion Inspired by Traditional Chinese Culture

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18, 2019, the First International Conference on Primary Care Medicine and Health Promotion, including the Fourth BO-AI International Symposium, kicked off in Beijing. The conference focused on the development of China's primary healthcare system and health coverage and guaranteeing high-quality medical services – a cornerstone for achieving the goals of the 'Healthy China 2030' initiative.

Speeches were delivered by Professor Jack Ende, the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Allen Koro, Harvard Medical School, Dr. Molly Cook, the University of California, San Francisco, and Liu Xiangyang, the founder of ORENDA and initiator of the Bo-Ai Psychosomatic Medicine (International) Exchange Association.

The conference was attended by representatives from medical research institutes and universities in the U.S. and China, as well as doctors and scholars from around the world. U.S. representatives came from the Mayo Clinic, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Alabama's School of Medicine, the Texas Hospital Association, and Dallas International Health Care Services. Three former presidents of the American College of Physicians and two editors of General Practitioners also attended.

Mr. Liu gave a speech titled "Models of Health Promotion Inspired by Traditional Chinese Culture." As a leading pioneer and practitioner in China's physical and mental health fields, ORENDA has created an all-round healthy lifestyle based on "diet, exercise, mood, medicine, care and residence" with "physical and mental health" set as the core after over 10 years of development. The company has developed a leading body-mind integrated medical health management service system to safeguard people's physical and mental health and enable future generations to live happily and healthily.

Mr. Liu said, "Health and happiness are the lifelong pursuit of ORENDA. We are eager to provide even more people with the highest quality body-mind services available and enable future generations to live happily and healthily."

Professor Ende spoke about "The Importance of the Primary Care System in the Century and National Health Goals." He said that effective general practice is essential to the healthcare industry in all countries.

Professor Chi Chunhua from Peking University First Hospital discussed health's integration into national policies. She said this presents an opportunity for various healthcare sectors, especially general practice which has a bright future.

SOURCE ORENDA