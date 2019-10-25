Pumped Hydro Storage Market to Cross $400 Billion by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Favorable regulatory norms toward expansion of existing grid infrastructure coupled with ongoing deployment of sustainable energy technologies will propel the PHS market growth. In addition, growing power outrages across the developing nations along with lack of effective monitoring systems will boost the industry growth. According to UNEP the renewable energy investments in Europe accounted for USD 61.2 billion in 2018 an increase of 39% when compared with 2017.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2019

Advancement in distributed generation technologies coupled with increasing investments toward expansion of microgrid network will propel the industry growth. In addition, the increasing concerns pertaining to emission reduction along with government plans toward integration of renewable energy technologies will complement the business outlook. The government of Canada has pledged to reduce 80% emissions by 2050 in comparison to 2005 levels.

Some major findings of the pumped hydro storage market Share report include:

Demand for sustainable energy storage technologies is growing on account of exponential increase in electricity consumption.

Stringent energy efficiency norms & regulations across the developed nations is anticipated to drive the industry growth.

Increasing investments toward renewable energy technology

Leading players in the pumped hydro storage industry includes Voith, EDF, Genex, Enel and J-Power

Industry players are opting for extensive research & development activities and innovations to enhance their industry presence.

Government authorities are aiming toward energy efficiency and emission reductions which has led to a significant increase in the PHS installation.

Spain pumped hydro storage market will witness a growth of over 6% up to 2026. Increasing demand for sustainable energy storage technologies to meet the accelerating electricity demand along with increasing investments toward digitalization of grid network will boost the industry growth. Furthermore, promising energy efficiency labelling and compliance plans and ongoing innovations toward design and development of systems will positively impact the product demand. The European Union has introduced directive (2012/27/EU) across the member nations for promotion of energy efficiency.

Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 144 market data tables & 29 figures & charts from the report, "Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by System (Open loop, Closed loop, Innovative), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, UK, France, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Ukraine, Switzerland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of World) Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 –2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/pumped-hydro-storage-market

High power storage capacity, grid stability and energy efficiency are some of the prominent features which will boost the product demand. The increasing power consumption from remote & off-grid areas on account of government backed electrification programs across the developing nations will propel the industry growth. According to EASE, the PHS systems have an average efficiency of 70-80% when compared with other storage technologies.

Availability of natural flowing streams along with ease of compatibility with hydroelectric systems will stimulate the open loop system. Lower capital requirement for construction along with low cost of refilling upper elevated reservoir will further boost the product demand. However, stringent environmental regulation and adverse impact of aquatic animals may hinder the industry growth.

Pumped Hydro Storage Market Statistics, By System

1.1 Global market share by system, 2019 & 2026

1.2 Open loop

1.2.1 Global market from open loop, 2015 – 2026

1.2.2 Global market from open loop, by region, 2015 - 2026

1.3 Closed loop

1.3.1 Global market from closed loop, 2015 – 2026

1.3.2 Global market from closed loop, by region, 2015 - 2026

1.4 Innovative

1.4.1 Global market from innovative, 2015 – 2026

1.4.2 Global market from innovative, by region, 2015 - 2026

The key players operating across the pumped hydro storage market includes Schluchseewerk AG, Nevada, Voith, Northland Power, Genex, SinoHydro, EDF, Toshiba, RusHydro, Abroska, GE Alstom, Donfang Electric, Enel and J-Power.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2019

Browse Related Reports:

Energy Storage Systems Market Projections 2025: ESS market from renewable capacity firming application will grow over 10% up to 2025. Control of the ramp rate, maintenance of the variable intermittent power output of renewable technologies and output smoothening are some of the key features which will positively influencing the demand of the market.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/energy-storage-systems-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.