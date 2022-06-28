PUMA PARTNERS WITH BRANCH TO LAUNCH AND GROW FIRST GLOBAL E-COMMERCE APP

Third Largest Sportswear Manufacturer Using Branch's Mobile Growth Platform To Organically Grow New App via Web-to-App, Email and Social Features

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch , the leading omni-channel platform for mobile linking and mobile measurement, and the Puma Group , the third largest sportswear manufacturer in the world, have partnered to successfully launch and grow Puma's first global e-commerce app. The companies will work together to drive fans and consumers to the Puma app by providing a reliable and personalized user experience, including allowing users to jump directly to the app content they want to see.

"Launching a mobile app is a huge initiative for the company and one our customers have been asking for," said Jason Isenberg, Global Head of Digital Consumer Experiences, Puma. "In order to deliver the high-quality mobile experience our customers expect, we had to find a technology partner that could guarantee a seamless experience between platforms and the ability to help us identify and grow our user base. Branch is just that partner, and we have been extremely pleased with the results to date."

Initially, Puma's work with Branch will focus on three key areas:

Web-to-App – Puma will use Branch's web-to-app smart banners (called ' Journeys ') to guide customers from the Puma website into the Puma app. This will drive new app installs and dynamically target users based on engagement level.

') to guide customers from the Puma website into the Puma app. This will drive new app installs and dynamically target users based on engagement level. Email – Using Branch's Universal Email product, Puma will add dynamic deep links and mobile attribution to its customer relationship management (CRM) campaigns. This will increase engagement, reduce churn and improve conversions by allowing elements like one-click to order.

product, Puma will add dynamic deep links and mobile attribution to its customer relationship management (CRM) campaigns. This will increase engagement, reduce churn and improve conversions by allowing elements like one-click to order. Social – Using Branch, all Puma social links will be able to deep link out of social platforms and into the Puma app content. This will further drive app conversion and engagement while also unlocking new revenue streams.

"Puma is a trusted brand to millions of consumers worldwide and we are thrilled they have selected Branch to help guide them through the mobile ecosystem," said Mirko Brinker, Director Central EMEA, Branch. "Using our dynamic linking infrastructure, Puma will be able to provide its customers with a frictionless mobile experience, while also securing access to cross-channel attribution insights, which will help inform their plans for future campaigns."

Puma is rolling out its app market by market, starting with India where it launched in early June.

About Branch

Branch provides the industry's leading mobile linking and measurement platforms, unifying user experience and attribution across devices and channels. Branch has been selected by over 100,000 apps since 2014 including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp and many more, improving experiences for more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe.

About Puma

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 16,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Media Contact:

Paula Mantle

press@branch.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/326088/Branch_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Branch