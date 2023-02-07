Puffing Master - VOOPOO VINCI 3 is Officially Released with its Upgrade Wide-area Adjustment Function

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 6, VOOPOO unveiled its first new product in 2023, VOOPOO VINCI 3, which is the third generation of the POD MOD in the VOOPOO VINCI Series. VOOPOO VINCI 3 supports MTL to DTL vaping with a wide range of airflow adjustment and a 5-50W wattage setting, enabling smokers and POD users to enjoy the cloudy vapor.

Precise Wide-area Airflow and Power Adjustment

VOOPOO VINCI 3

VOOPOO VINCI 3 adopts the Mobius Airflow System, which offers a wide range of airflow controls from 100-3000Pa. The dual injection molding process fully encapsulates the sealing ring, enhancing air tightness and enabling more precise airflow adjustment. Combined with an adjustable wattage from 5 to 50W, VOOPOO VINCI 3 provides users with pure tight puffs to non-choking strong DTL. Users could try multiple matches between airflow amount and wattage settings as they want and explore their favorite vaping. For the ones that want to take the cloudy vaping as a try, VOOPOO VINCI 3 provide painless "trial and error" for them.

The Large Battery Capacity within the POD-Size Device Supports Long-term Vaping

VOOPOO VINCI 3 is more than 50 percent smaller in size and 20 percent lighter in weight, making it more portable than the same type of device. With a built-in 1800mAh battery, the fully charged VOOPOO VINCI 3 can support 2 days of vaping on a single charge, easily meeting the needs of daily vaping.

Double Ignition Ways and Instant Connection

VOOPOO VINCI 3 supports two ways to vape that are smart draw and fire button. With the industrial most sensitive 1000Pa airflow sensor, VOOPOO VINCI 3 instantly connects to users' puffing trip. The dual ignition enables the puff and operation much easier.

Compatible with All PnP Coils, Various and Upgraded Vaping

VOOPOO VINCI 3's two standard atomization coils take advantage of the professional PnP platform and reliably deliver you from tight to deep puff. PnP platform is a general platform that offers a rich, diverse atomization experience, allowing users to enjoy surging vapor and rich taste in the most affordable manner. It can support full-range experience from DTL, RDL to MTL. In addition, VINCI 3 is compatible with all PnP coils including RBA coils. By easily pulling and pushing, you can enjoy a variety of fun and affordable vaping experiences.

No choking, easy to use, more powerful, one-step puffing. VOOPOO VINCI 3 owns many innovations based on VOOPOO VINCI 1 and VOOPOO VINCI 2. Choose VOOPOO VINCI 3 and enjoy a seamless vaping experience from a pure tight-to-loose vaping experience.

Contact: nical.zhang@voopootech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996349/1.jpg

SOURCE VOOPOO