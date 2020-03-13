Publicis Groupe UK talent wins big at Campaign's Agency of the Year awards

- Winning agencies include Digitas UK, Zenith UK, BBH and shows strength of talent -

LONDON, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Campaign Agency of the Year awards, Dani Bassil, Chief Executive of Digitas UK was awarded Digital Agency Head of the Year; Natalie Cummins, Chief Executive of Zenith UK won Media Agency Head of the Year and Karen Martin, Managing Director at BBH London won Account Person of the Year.

The Agency of the Year Awards highlights strong leadership, creativity and innovation, new business performance, development of talent, and contributions to the industry.

Cummins has led Zenith UK through a successful 2019, which includes solid client retention and several new business wins, taking Zenith to the top of the Campaign new business table. Cummins started at Zenith as a graduate in 1998 and left the agency briefly before returning in 2006. Since then, she has worked her way up from Business Director onto her current position as CEO.

Campaign judges regarded Digital Agency Head of the year, Danielle Bassil, as a standout winner of the category, "having demonstrated a compelling and formidable track record of bringing stability to the agency." Bassil has ushered Digitas into a new era, implementing a complete overhaul and strategic reorganisation of every aspect of the business, across the executive team, the work, the culture, talent and recruitment.

In 2019 Karen Martin, MD of BBH London, successfully stewarded the agency, whilst also leading Tesco through a major turnaround. The agency has stormed through the past twelve months, retaining its Barclays and Audi accounts, and winning one of the industry's biggest pitches of the year with Ladbrokes Coral. The Tesco brand is also thriving, and BBH extended the relationship by picking up the Tesco Mobile business. As well as moving the agency and its clients forward, Karen supports everyone around her at all levels.

Annette King, Publicis Groupe UK, Chief Executive Officer said: "We are a business that puts people at the heart of everything we do and I couldn't be prouder of Dani, Nat and Karen. They are examples of highly talented leaders who each bring different skills and experiences to both the business and for clients."

