Publicis Groupe UK Bolsters Country Model With Appointment Of Ben Mooge As Chief Creative Officer

LONDON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Groupe S.A.'s [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] - Appointment signifies Publicis Groupe UK's commitment to creativity at the heart fuelled by Power Of One.

Publicis Groupe UK has announced that Ben Mooge will join in the newly created position of Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe UK.

The role proves Publicis Groupe's commitment to putting the creative product at the very heart of the business. It recognises creativity's value to clients and talent and its true potential when connected with data and technology.

In his role, Ben will partner with Publicis Groupe UK CEO, Annette King, to drive a Power Of One creative vision for clients. Ben will have the reach and authority across Publicis Groupe's creative community in the UK, bringing together the best and most specialist creative skills required for the client's business. Ben will be responsible for leveraging and nurturing the creative talent and output across all Publicis Groupe UK's agencies.

Ben began his career in 1997 at a start-up called Mother as a runner. Ten years later, he left as a Creative Director for Campaign's Agency of the Decade. There he produced work for Boots, Orange, PG Tips, Pot Noodle, Castlemaine XXXX and The Observer, as well as being responsible for much of the self-generated Mother brand work throughout those formative years; and also wrote the first outline of 'Somers Town', the Shane Meadows directed feature film funded by Eurostar.

Ben went on to join another start-up - Work Club - as joint Creative Partner, helping it become recognised as Campaign and Marketing Digital Agency of the Year, and feature on the Ad-Age Creativity A List. He helped lead Work Club to buck the trend of the traditional ad agency being the lead agency of clients, with the digital start up being named as the lead agency of six clients just three years after its inception through breaking the traditional silo offerings and prioritising innovative marketing for brands. In 2014, the agency was acquired by Havas Worldwide, with Ben becoming ECD of Havas London. Throughout his three year tenure, Ben led the turnaround of the agency, helping propel it to the shortlists of Campaign's AOTY and new business leagues in the latter two years. He also led award-winning work for the department of Education and Heathrow, recognised by key award shows including D&AD and British Arrows.

The role is one of the first country CCO remits, following the appointment of Nick Law last year as Publicis Groupe global CCO. Ben will work closely with Nick, forming part of the global creative collective that spans a range of skillsets as part of the vision to encompass experience design, data, tech and storytelling.

Annette King, Publicis Groupe UK CEO, commented: "Ben has a unique blend of talent: learning the trade with some of the industry's best, the bravery and entrepreneurialism to start his own business and the experience of working in a multi-faceted group company. I'm really looking forward to having a key creative partner in Ben; he will be a leading inspiration to help nurture our creative community and I know that his input will be integral to ensuring we deliver the most effective creative for our clients."

Ben Mooge, incoming CCO of Publicis Groupe UK, added: "The size of the stage for creative ideas is undeniable here, these are great agency brands with some truly exciting clients. But great work always comes down to the people – I've been lucky enough to work with some real talent throughout my career and I am so excited to be working with Annette, we share the same sensibility and ambition. I've also been professionally jealous of Nick's work for years now, so it's great to be on the same side finally."

Ben starts in September 2019, joining the Publicis Groupe UK ComEx team and reporting to Annette King and Nick Law.

About Publicis Groupe – The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 75,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Related Links

http://www.publicisgroupe.com



SOURCE Publicis Groupe UK