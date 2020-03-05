Publicis Groupe recognised with two awards in P&G's Top Agency performance for 2019

Publicis Groupe's Power of One team – PG One – demonstrates continued effective collaboration

PARIS, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter & Gamble has awarded Publicis Groupe's Power of One team – PG One – with two Agency Excellence Awards for exceptional work and partnership over the past year. The recognition is testament to sustained creative and operational excellence, helping P&G more effectively connect with consumers to drive business across the many aspects of brand building.

Publicis Groupe and P&G have been working together for over 50 years in partnership, with the multi-disciplinary entity – PG One – launching in 2016 and bringing together expertise from across disciplines, including creative and media. Last year, PG One was awarded Campaign's coveted Agency Team of the Year and its work globally has collected multiple awards along the way; Tide Super Bowl picked up a host of Cannes Lions including Grand Prix and Creative Effectiveness, along with other P&G brands including Vicks being awarded three Lions in 2019.

Publicis Groupe was the only multi-disciplinary team to be awarded, with the two awards being respectively for Global Home Care and UK Media.

"These agencies are helping P&G drive superior communication with our consumers," commented Marc Pritchard, P&G's Chief Brand Officer. "We are constructively disrupting in all areas of our business, and these partners are leading the way to innovate in advertising and media as we reinvent brand building at P&G."

P&G traditionally recognizes its top-performing business partners every other year at the biannual External Business Partner Summit, but made an exception to acknowledge the exceptional agency work this past year.

Publicis Groupe is honoured by the recognition from P&G and would like to thank all of the teams who have helped us drive top evaluation results and achieve a continued level of inspiring work and partnership. Every day, PG One strives for a level of excellence through our collaborative teams, which focus on helping P&G drive their ambition to be a force for good and a force for growth.

