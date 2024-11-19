PTx Trimble Announces Next Generation of Landforming Solutions With WM-FieldForm

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PTx Trimble , formed earlier this year by AGCO and Trimble, today introduced WM-FieldForm , its next-generation water solution for complex landforming, grading, leveling and terracing projects. The system is designed to enhance landforming capabilities and help farmers control water movement into, out of and within fields, promising impressive efficiency and improved crop yield by up to 30%.

WM-FieldForm provides single-scraper control for forming field surfaces into optimal shapes. It is the first water management system to leverage the Precision-IQ field application in the powerful GFX-1260 display, allowing improved visualization and faster auto-design features. Additional enhancements are enabled through the NAV-900 guidance controller for improved GNSS accuracy and uptime.

"Farmers are looking for tools to do more with less, which is why we've invested in WM-FieldForm to continue our legacy of water management innovation and development," said Andrew Sunderman, General Manager of PTx Trimble. "We're excited to share new features and updated functionality so farmers can improve the accuracy and impact of land forming projects and optimize water distribution across their fields."

WM-FieldForm is a complete solution to improve and simplify each step of the landforming process, from surveying and design to execution and verification.

Farmers can create topographic surveys of fields using high-precision RTK measurements with capabilities to create boundaries, interior points and calculations to report true acreage of survey areas using tools like the WM-Survey II™ app. Survey data can then be imported into WM-Form® design software to create optimized field surface drainage designs employing Multiplane technology to define primary and cross slopes, prescribed orientation and preferred grades for more complex field requirements. Alternatively, survey data can remain with WM-FieldForm in the display to create best-fit surface designs using Autoplane technology. All of the software utilizes industry-leading dirt-balancing algorithms to minimize topsoil disturbance and straightforward workflows that are easy to master.

As part of the company's commitment to its retrofit-first, mixed-fleet strategy, WM-FieldForm integrates with the GFX-1260 display and the NAV-900 guidance controller. Farmers simply need to add a NAV-900 and hydraulic machine controls to a bucket scraper. With NAV-900 compatibility, farmers have greater positioning accuracy and more uptime to get the work done faster.

With WM-FieldForm, farmers can form and maintain fields on their own, minimize topsoil disturbances, and use water more efficiently, regardless of the climate where they farm. For those in areas with excess moisture, that means reducing soil erosion, saving on inputs by limiting nutrient leaching and preventing yield losses from ponding. For farmers in dry climates, benefits include improved irrigation and reduced water runoff.

Farmers who implement the WM-FieldForm system can impact their bottom line with improved yield performance and cost savings in the first year due to more effective and efficient water use. Contact your PTx Trimble water management dealer for more information or use the dealer locator tool to find a dealer near you. Learn more at https://ptxtrimble.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561932/PTx_Trim_logo_Logo.jpg