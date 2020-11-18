PTC and Ansys Deliver Latest CAD Market Innovation with Creo Ansys Simulation

- Creo Ansys Simulation is the only CAD product on the market with Ansys's high fidelity solvers integrated into it.

- Alliance makes simulation-led product design a cornerstone of digital transformation by democratizing simulation.

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest enhancement to PTC's (NASDAQ: PTC) award-winning Creo® computer-aided design (CAD) software includes the first CAD offering with Ansys's (NASDAQ: ANSS) high-fidelity solvers, enabling users to rapidly simulate design outcomes with a high degree of accuracy. Creo Ansys Simulation brings simulation into the modeling environment and democratizes a critical technology that can help cut costs and improve quality and time to market. The launch marks the second anniversary of the PTC and Ansys strategic alliance.