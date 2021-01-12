PT Mowilex to Screen Its Workers with COVID-19 Tests from Abbott

"We have had several short, voluntary closures of our head office and manufacturing facilities in the last two months and wanted to make sure our employees have access to one of the best rapid testing technologies available on the market," said Syahrudin Rasjid, head of Human Resources at PT Mowilex.

PT Mowilex selected Abbott among many test suppliers because Abbott's tests offer very high accuracy. The Panbio Covid-19 Ag Rapid tests purchased by Mowilex are based on nasopharyngeal swabs and have a role in detecting active infections. Panbio COVID-19 Ag is CE-Marked and has received WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL). To date, Abbott has launched eight COVID-19 tests globally, including lab-based and rapid molecular tests, and antibody tests. Abbott has delivered more than 300 million COVID-19 tests worldwide.

"Abbott is one of the leading healthcare companies in the world and has received WHO Emergency Use Listing for its Panbio Covid-19 Ag Rapid tests. We are proud to partner with such a respected organization, and we've been impressed with the company's responsiveness," said PT Mowilex CEO Niko Safavi.

COVID-19 has profoundly impacted manufacturing companies, as many functions cannot be performed remotely. Furthermore, guidelines for the Jakarta region require that companies in breach of distancing and hygiene protocols may face mandatory closures of up to two weeks.

"We know that the health and safety of our employees are directly linked to our company's health. And while efficiencies and productivity have suffered over the last year, we know acting early and aggressively reduces our risks considerably," said Safavi.

In addition to implementing a companywide pandemic mitigation plan in March, PT Mowilex has responded to COVID-19 by donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to area hospitals. The company also made hand sanitizer to donate throughout local communities, following a widespread sanitizer shortage in March.

About PT Mowilex Indonesia

PT Mowilex Indonesia (PT Mowilex), a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings. Since launching the first Indonesian-made, water-based paints in 1970, the community-minded company has expanded its commitment to environmental ethics, equality and innovation. PT Mowilex is Indonesia's only certified carbon-neutral manufacturer, producing zero- and low-VOC paints in modern colours, and the company regularly earns awards for its corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418831/Swab_test_8.jpg

SOURCE PT Mowilex Indonesia