PSR Group acquire SYK Healthcare Specialists

PSR aims to add their experience and expertise in the contract market to SYK's clients and to build on the current framework agreements SYK has in place such as the HealthTrust Europe Framework.

PSR has been providing recruitment services to the construction sector for nearly two decades. With 108 staff, 6 UK offices and in excess of £50m turnover, the company has been continuously striving to expand its visibility and has now acquired SYK.

'We are excited by this acquisition. SYK have a great name and reputation in the sector. Gemma and the team have done fantastically well over the last 10 years and have continually developed the business and are on all the major frameworks' said PSR Managing Director James Sanders.

'They share the same values and work nationally which within our current infrastructure, aligns well to what PSR does in the construction industry.'

Special thanks to Kate Hackett from The Wilkes Partnership for helping assist with the completion of the acquisition in a professional and timely manner.

