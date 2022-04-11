Prytek furthers its strategy with Hirewell and Rainmakers to create a tech-enabled talent ecosystem

LONDON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirewell, Prytek's Talent Solutions Division, has announced its acquisition of Rainmakers, a UK recruiting platform exclusively aimed at top technology sales talent.

The acquisition forms part of Prytek's strategy to create a tech-enabled talent ecosystem, and will enable Hirewell's clients to easily connect with top technology sales talent via a digital marketplace.

For the last 20 years, Hirewell clients have created a competitive advantage through talent acquisition with Hirewell's top-rated recruiters and flexible client engagement models. In 2021, Hirewell helped over 350 companies hire over 1,300 employees.

Since 2016, Rainmakers has quickly become a digital marketplace known for delivering top tech sales talent. The integration of Rainmakers into the Hirewell talent ecosystem will empower the digital marketplace with Hirewell's industry-leading recruiting expertise while providing a self-service hiring option for Hirewell's clients.

Andrey Yashunsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Prytek, said "We are delighted to be integrating Rainmakers into Hirewell. The recent additions of world class technology through Prytek will continue to fuel Hirewell's rapid growth while contributing to Prytek's vision to create industry and client impact through vertically integrated value chains. Hirewell clients can now automate their tech candidate sourcing with next generation AI (Sourcewell), easily connect with top tech sales talent through a digital marketplace (Rainmakers), and continue to leverage Hirewell's full-service recruiters as a part of one integrated talent experience."

Matt Massucci, Founder and CEO of Hirewell, said "The talent acquisition space has evolved significantly over the past 20 years. Yet, technology has struggled to truly disrupt the industry. For job seekers, traditional job boards are too general and typically are black holes. Niche talent marketplaces offer professionals the ability to focus on roles that fit their interests. Rainmakers is the premier tech sales marketplace. It has become the go to place for companies hiring tech sales talent. And it saves salespeople a lot of time and effort sifting through roles on the large job sites. We're excited about Rainmakers joining Hirewell, and offering clients another alternative to finding great talent."

Michael Ferguson, Co-Founder and CEO of Rainmakers, said "When the opportunity arose to partner with Hirewell, it was a no-brainer. Working with Hirewell will allow Rainmakers to significantly expand our sales talent marketplace while continuing to build out the Rainmakers technology stack, further cementing Rainmakers as the go to hiring platform for salespeople."

About Prytek

Prytek is a multinational innovative technology group with over 3000 employees in the Corporate Arm, 8 countries of operations and 3 sectors of expertise. Prytek provides a number of managed services for Cyber & Tech Education, Financial Services, and HR-tech sectors. Building cutting edge technologies and delivering business operations as a service, it creates industry impact through vertical integration between its companies to establish turnkey solutions for end clients. Prytek seeks to drive meaningful impact in each sector it operates by building value chains within the Group. Through its unique structure, services and technology, each company adds a new entrepreneur and complementary solution into the ecosystem.

Prytek - Building Technologies Delivering Managed Services.

About Hirewell

Hirewell, a division of Prytek, is a US-based talent acquisition solutions provider. We partner with world class organizations to provide talent in numerous ways including Managed Recruiting Services, Interim Talent Solutions, and embedded On-Demand recruiting. Hirewell has dedicated recruiters with deep functional knowledge in technology, marketing, human resources, sales, finance, accounting, and real estate services. As Prytek's Talent Solutions Division, Hirewell is combining its recruiting services with cutting-edge technology through strategic M&A to build a talent ecosystem for the modern world.

About Rainmakers

Rainmakers is a talent marketplace startup, founded in 2016 by Michael Ferguson, Vladimir Kozyrev, and Mike Theron. After identifying a need in the market for a reliable way to source and recruit sales talent, they founded Rainmakers in San Francisco in the fall of 2016 as a career marketplace that connects high-performing salespeople with great companies.

